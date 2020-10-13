Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tigerlily Foundation Press Release Share Blog

Tigerlily Foundation launches the “My Life is My Legacy” Hero campaign to highlight the various ways individuals are impacted by metastatic breast cancer (mBC) and to increase education and awareness in young women.





Maimah Karmo, the Founder and CEO of Tigerlily Foundation kicks of the campaign on mBC awareness day (October 13) by sharing her living legacy story of founding Tigerlily Foundation and it’s core mission to end disparities of age, stage and color. Everyday until October 29, the Tigerlily Foundation will be launching a new video that showcases a “hero” within the mBC community. Heroes in the video include Jamil Rivers, Julia Maues, Keyla Nunny Reece, Christine Hodgdon, Patricia Fox, Dr. Lori Wilson, Shawn Johnson, Karen Rothe, Jay Caldwell and Tania Koulakian.



Join the #MyLifeisMyLegacy video launch tour and get to know each heroes story:



1. Maimah Karmo: October 13 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Young Women of all ages, stages, and colors. Empowering generations of young women to educate, empower, advocate for, and support young women before, during and after breast cancer.



2. Jamil Rivers: October 14 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Black Women. Advocating for health equity to decrease mortality rates for black women.



3. Julia Maues: October 15 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Patient Advocates. Partnering with the scientific and research communities to advocate for change.



4. Keyla Nunny Reece: October 16 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Underserved Communities. Being a voice for the African American Metastatic Breast Cancer community.



5. Christine Hodgdon: October 19 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Patient Advocates. Putting the power in the patient’s hands by elevating and empowering them to use their voices.



6. Patricia Fox: October 20 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Early Stage Survivors - Mobilize underserved communities to join our Army of ANGELs and empowered advocates.



7. Dr. Lori Wilson: October 21 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Black Female Doctors. Building a bridge between doctors and patients after medical mistrust.



8. Corrie Painter: October 22 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Patients. Partnering with patients to develop, design and deliver innovative treatments for them.



9. Shawn Johnson: October 23 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Patients and Providers through Collaboration. Amplifying underserved voices in the medical and research communities.



10. Karen Rothe: October 26 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Family Members. Providing support when loving and caring for children who are patients



11. Jay Caldwell: October 27 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Caregivers. Educating, empowering and supporting caregivers.



12. Tania Koulakian: October 28 - Putting the Power in the Hands of Health Women. Empowering young women to be vigilant about their health and getting educated early.



Metastatic breast cancer is also known as Stage IV or advanced breast cancer. Stage IV breast cancer is diagnosed in about 6-10% of newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Individuals with an initial diagnosis of Stage IV breast cancer have an average 5-year survival rate of 26%. That said, many people live for years or even decades with Stage IV breast cancer with a good quality of life; it is estimated that approximately 155,000 people in the United States are currently living with metastatic breast cancer. While many young women can live a long time with the disease, it is important to note that no one knows how long an individual can live with metastatic breast cancer, so it is important to be vigilant about one’s breast health – at every stage, be an engaged partner with your healthcare team, know the facts, be empowered to know about science and research, and be empowered to make treatment decisions that consider your quality of life. About 20 to 30% of all breast cancers that are originally localized within the breast become metastatic. This is why everyone should care. This campaign is supported by Amgen, DSI, Sanofi and Myriad Genetics. For more information about the “My Life is My Legacy” hero campaign, visit



About Tigerlily Foundation: Tigerlily Foundation is a national breast cancer organization whose mission is to educate, empower, support, and advocate for young women ages 15 to 45 before, during, and after breast cancer. Tigerlily Foundation is dedicated to ending disparities of age, stage and color; and works to end disparities of age, stage or color. Visit http://tigerlilyfoundation.org, follow on Twitter @TigerlilyCares, on Instagram at Tigerlily_Foundation and on Facebook at TigerlilyFoundation to learn more. Washington, DC, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Join the Tigerlily Foundation in the launch of their "My Life is My Legacy" Hero campaign with the mission of encouraging young women who have not been diagnosed with cancer and early stagers to become aware of metastatic breast cancer (mBC). While many young women can live a long time with the disease, it is important to note that no one knows how long an individual can live with metastatic breast cancer, so it is important to be vigilant about one’s breast health – at every stage, be an engaged partner with your healthcare team, know the facts, be empowered to know about science and research, and be empowered to make treatment decisions that consider your quality of life. About 20 to 30% of all breast cancers that are originally localized within the breast become metastatic. This is why everyone should care. This campaign is supported by Amgen, DSI, Sanofi and Myriad Genetics. For more information about the "My Life is My Legacy" hero campaign, visit https://www.tigerlilyfoundation.org/my-life-is-my-legacy/ #MyLifeIsMyLegacy, or follow us on Facebook to like, comment and share.About Tigerlily Foundation: Tigerlily Foundation is a national breast cancer organization whose mission is to educate, empower, support, and advocate for young women ages 15 to 45 before, during, and after breast cancer. Tigerlily Foundation is dedicated to ending disparities of age, stage and color; and works to end disparities of age, stage or color. Visit http://tigerlilyfoundation.org, follow on Twitter @TigerlilyCares, on Instagram at Tigerlily_Foundation and on Facebook at TigerlilyFoundation to learn more. Contact Information Tigerlily Foundation

Mamah Karmo

888-580-6253



www.tigerlilyfoundation.org



