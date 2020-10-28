Fuego HD Releases Beta Version of Politically Themed Endless Runner Game, The Presidential Race

Press Releases Fuego HD Press Release Share Blog

New mobile blockchain game The Presidential Race beta version now available on Google Play and Apple TestFlight for Android and IOS devices, airdrops 5000 Ethereum tokens hoping to get people to go vote.





The political parody was rushed out to app stores just a week before the US Presidential Election in an effort to get people to go vote. The background music consists of humorous versions of Hail to the Chief and The Star Spangled Banner and sound effects are quotes of President Trump's actual voice. “While the subways and buildings look realistic and actually resemble NYC, it's meant to be comic and amusing so people recognize that the elections are not a joke and how important it is to go vote,” says Ivan Fuego, Founder and CEO of developer Fuego HD.



Players pick up $MEX tokens while running in the game, a real cryptocurrency which they will be able to trade for $ETH on the popular Ethereum DEX Uniswap. As an effort to boost downloads leading up to Election Day, the developer is giving away 100,000,000 $MEX tokens to the first 20,000 testers as a free airdrop of 5000 $MEX each. That's 10,000 Android and 10,000 IOS. The tokens are automatically added to their balance after the first run, although they won't be able to withdraw the tokens just yet. Instead they'll need to hold on to the tokens and not uninstall the game until an update is released with full wallet functions.



Android users can install it here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Presidential.Race



IOS users can join the Apple TestFlight here: https://testflight.apple.com/join/ZFEYJpKy



Fuego HD is a blockchain gaming startup focused on developing fun, entertaining and addictive mobile games for IOS and Android devices in which users win real cryptocurrency while playing. The Presidential Race is the first game released by the new studio with several more already in the pipeline. For more info about Fuego HD please visit fuegohd.games.



Press Contact:

Ivan Fuego

Twitter.com/FuegoHD

