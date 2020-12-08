NOVA USA Wood Products Celebrates 15th Anniversary with 100% Percent Increase in Year-to-Year Sales Revenues for Its ExoShield Wood Stain and QuickClips

Press Releases Nova USA Press Release Share Blog

Established in 2009 as a business unit of Nova USA Wood Products, an international leader in tropical hardwood decking and flooring, TrailerDecking.com offers a complete line of Apitong flatbed trailer flooring in both rough and shiplap, laminated hardwood truck flooring for van bodies, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liner and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed for the transportation marketplace. Portland, OR, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nova USA Wood Products, the leading supplier of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories, recently completed its 15th anniversary with a 100 percent increase in year-to-year sales revenues for its proprietary wood stain and fastening products. Launched in 2005 as a manufacturer and distributor of premium tropical hardwoods, the company has continually expanded its presence nationwide through the ongoing introduction of Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stains, ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips and ExoDek QuickClip Hidden Deck Fasteners.“Over the past 15 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to the deep understanding of the exotic wood needs of our customers and high-end markets they serve,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova Products Inc. “This included the development, manufacture and distribution of the finest architectural grade wood products, innovative decking and siding fastening systems, and our own premium exterior wood stains sold under the ExoShield and Apitong Oil brands.”“We pride ourselves on setting the highest standards for premium quality hardwoods,” adds Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager. “In addition to stocking a complete line of hardwood products, exterior wood stains and hidden fastening systems, we’ve greatly increased our web, sales and marketing presence, while keeping pricing affordable as import prices grew. This all combined in recent years to provide customers with a highly effective way to purchase everything needed for installations without leaving their homes - an especially important benefit given current pandemic conditions.”Unlike many competitors, Nova USA Wood offers a wide range of accessories developed to greatly enhance the beauty and durability of virtually any exterior premium hardwood project. In 2009, this included the launch of TrailerDecking.com, which offers a complete line of flatbed trailer flooring in both rough and shiplap, laminated hardwood truck flooring for van bodies, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liner and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed for the transportation marketplace.Today, Nova USA Wood Products is known throughout the industry for the development and supply of high-end Real Wood Solutions like the company’s:- ExoShield Wood Stain, which was specifically designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture- Batu, Red Balau Decking, which combines superior finish, natural durability and long-lasting performance with low maintenance- Rainscreen Hardwood Siding, which utilizes Ipe, Batu and Cumaru in a system that enables air to circulate the perimeter of every wood piece to protect structural integrity and keep the outer cladding boards perfectly stable- ExoDek Hidden Clip Fasteners, which are designed to allow Ipe, Batu, Cumaru, & other hardwood deck boards to expand and contract naturally- ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips, which accommodates the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout the seasonsFor more information on Nova USA Wood Products’ high-quality hardwood products and accessories please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. Additional details on the company’s complete line of TrailerDecking.com products and accessories can also be found at www.trailerdecking.com or call 1-855-APITONG.About Nova USA Wood ProductsLaunched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace.About TrailerDecking.comEstablished in 2009 as a business unit of Nova USA Wood Products, an international leader in tropical hardwood decking and flooring, TrailerDecking.com offers a complete line of Apitong flatbed trailer flooring in both rough and shiplap, laminated hardwood truck flooring for van bodies, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liner and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed for the transportation marketplace. Contact Information StarrComm

William Chelak

732-541-8471



www.novausawood.com/



