Micro-Arcing Smoke Detection and Precision “Clean Agent” Fire Suppression Are Ready for PoE Environments

"Our ambition in the industry will embrace our new surgical approach to computer and server room smoke detection and suppression systems." – Lloyd Aronoff, Founder of Sterling Langley LLC





Lloyd Aronoff, Founder and Principal Consultant said, “We are now able to provide internal chassis wiring and component level smoke detection of micro-arcing and when required, automatically discharge 'clean agent' suppression to the same internal components."



The immediate benefits of the new appliances are it is no longer necessary to flood the entire cubic volume of a computer room with “clean agent” to achieve the concentration required for suppression because of a single computer or single server incident or a single PC board issue.



Lloyd Aronoff added, "The new appliances and associated systems provide the prompt critical concentration of ‘clean agent' required for individual computer systems suppression at a fraction of the original design costs for the computer room’s entire cubic volume for 'clean agent.' Our ambition in the industry will embrace our new surgical approach to computer and server room smoke detection and suppression systems.”



Micro-arcing of wires, ribbon cables, multilevel PC board components and the associated "baking or cooking” of insulation material inside computers takes place 24/7, usually days, weeks, months or years before conventional smoke detection systems or internal computer systems software are alerted to a visual or ambient abnormality.



Lloyd Aronoff added: "Now that PoE is a common requirement, we can be proactive and not only provide PC board smoke detection and precise suppression at all PC board levels, but we can now include PoE head end ports as well."



The NFPA, National Fire Protection Association, has defined the term “clean agent” as an electrically non-conductive, volatile, or gaseous fire extinguishing agent that does not leave a residue upon evaporation. A clean agent fire suppression system will take either an inert gas or a chemical that is stored in a container and discharge it, when and where necessary, to extinguish a fire in its incipient stage.



The three most common “clean agents” used in fire suppression systems to protect valuable assets, such as Computer systems, including server rooms, and Telecommunications systems are inert gases, 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid, and FM-200. Inert gases used in fire suppression systems are stored as a gas and consist of a mixture of nitrogen, argon and carbon dioxide gases. Novec™1230 fluid is stored as a liquid and is a fluorinated ketone that contains carbon, fluorine, and oxygen. FM-200 is stored as a liquefied compressed gas and is a hydrofluorocarbon compound.



The multiple new appliances are scheduled to be offered for domestic licensing in the 1st Quarter of 2021 and international licensing in the 3rd Quarter of 2021.



About Sterling Langley LLC



Sterling Langley LLC is a Tampa based multi-discipline boutique industrial design firm that is motivated to uncover hidden value in a company’s existing investment of products and systems. All too often, a manufacturers R&D staff have been reduced or eliminated for corporate economic survival. Subsequently, brand new innovative product market share erosion may be recognized too late to economically adjust to competitive market demands.



Our prime objectives are discovering renewed product value by providing engineered modifications, revisions or brand-new fresh innovating application engineered products to complement an existing product line. Our reward is the successful mutual licensing agreement for our new innovations, only if the client feels they are acceptable and meets their needs for commercialization.



Lloyd Aronoff

954-980-9074



https://www.sterlinglangleyllc.com



