Getting Children Interested in Investing: Steps to Gifting Stock Shares

Keith Turner created an easy to use digital document to encourage youth (and adults) to learn about investing in stocks and statutes about custodial accounts.



Serial entrepreneur, Keith Turner, has been offering free financial advice for over two years on his accounts on various social media platforms. Turner’s financial discussions are titled Money Mondays w/ artisKEITH. Money Mondays w/ artisKEITH are normally live streamed discussions designed to take complex financial topics and simplify them. The topics of his discussions range from personal budgeting to estate planning to calculating dividend yields to investing strategies – and many more. Turner believes that most of the audiences that he appeals to did not grow up having money talks around the kitchen table, and thus often feel intimidated when attempting to discuss their personal financial concerns with their peers or with their financial advisors. Turner said, “I want people to not feel intimidated when discussing money related topics and I use Money Monday’s to empower and embolden my viewers/listeners with practical money lessons.”



Recently, Keith Turner introduced a new digital document to the public to help parents that are inexperienced investors teach their children about investing through the process of gifting stocks. The digital document is a step-by-step guide to understanding custodial accounts and buying stock. This document can be downloaded at artisKEITH.com. Turner shared, “If you buy your child Nike sneakers, then buy them Nike stock. Teach our youth to not just be consumers but teach them to be shareholders.”



