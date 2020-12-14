"Moral Courage" Documentary Film Series Reveals Previously Unknown Stories of Rescues of Jewish Fugitives in Holocaust

Press Releases Foundation for Moral Courage Press Release Share Blog

The films feature Rescuer events that occurred in Poland, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy and Germany. The films run between 28 or 58 minutes, with narration by Alan Alda, Liv Ullmann, Irene Papas, Eli Wallach, Uta Hagen and others. Each film includes a study guide for teachers, prepared by South Carolina ETV.



Produced by the Foundation for Moral Courage, in collaboration with Yad Vashem, (Israel's principal museum documenting the Holocaust experience), and with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C., the films introduce individuals who defied death edicts by German forces for assisting Jews who were avoiding capture.



Some for one night, others for years, Rescuers found it possible to live with their fear but remained determined to protect and nourish innocent people as long as was necessary or possible, some until the war's end.



Among the awards the series received are The Gabriel Award in 1991 for “The Other Side of Faith”; a CINE Golden Eagle (1999) for “Treason or Honor;” and an Axiem (2000) for “Treason or Honor.”



Also included on the site are two films focused on moral courage evidenced in Macedonia and in Croatia in the aftermath of the Balkan Wars in the early 1990's. Narrated by journalists Marvin Kalb and by Bettina Gregory, they focus on peace building efforts of former civilian combatants in "religious wars" fueled by centuries of unresolved schisms within Christianity, and in relation to more recent Muslim influences.



Another film, "Confronting Amnesia: Memories of the Russian Gulag," is a co-production with the Fine Arts Department at Boston College. It describes the moral courage of a dedicated group of former prisoners of the Gulag, and historians, who are attempting to enlighten Russian citizens of the Putin government's efforts to erase this Stalinist-era crime.



