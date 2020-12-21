Introducing SideBAR - The Ultimate Side Table



SideBAR is designed as the ultimate side table for drinks, food, and other modern conveniences. Ideal for outdoor or indoor use, SideBAR can hold two bottles, cans, or wine glasses, and includes a table that holds one large bowl, two small plates, or an ashtray.



Order SideBAR with the optional mobile device attachment to create a full entertainment area with an unobstructed view of your phone or tablet during online meetings, while watching sports or movies, while scrolling social media feeds, and more. SideBAR is the ultimate firepit accessory, ideal for relaxing outdoors with your family.



SideBAR is designed, manufactured, and shipped by Testrite in Hackensack, NJ. It features durable aluminum and steel construction, is portable (weighing only 11 pounds), and is available now for delivery before the holidays.



Pandemic Pivot

Outdoor living spaces have always been popular in the United States, but the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic are creating even greater demand for innovative new products that will make spending quality time outside more comfortable.



Testrite anticipated a growing need for outdoor living hardware solutions like SideBAR, and pivoted U.S. operations to manufacture products that are now in high demand.



“Testrite has long been known for innovation, and we are uniquely positioned to conceptualize, design, prototype, and ship new products quickly,” says Jeffrey Rubin, president of the family owned and operated Testrite, founded 101 years ago in 1919. “We designed SideBAR as the ultimate side table for ourselves, and now we're offering it to the public.”



SideBAR: The Ultimate Side Table

SideBAR is manufactured in Hackensack, NJ and ships direct from the Testrite factory. The clean design compliments any décor, and is built for outdoor and indoor use.



Standard SideBAR Features:



Top Holder: Fits two bottles, cans or two stemmed wine glasses



Lower table: Holds one large bowl, two small plates or an ashtray



3 steel stakes fit into holes for securing SideBAR on uneven outdoor surfaces



4 floor saver pads for indoor use



SideBAR is built to last, made from aluminum and HRPO steel materials, and assembled with stainless steel screws. Currently available in black, SideBAR is as portable as it is beautiful, weighing in at just 11 pounds, and standing a comfortable 27” tall at its full height.



Purchasing Information

Consumers: Please visit www.TestriteHomeDesigns.com to buy online.



Retailers and Resellers: Testrite is looking for partners to sell SideBAR and future items to consumers. Custom colors and custom variations are available in quantities of 1000+. Please contact CustomerService@Testrite.com for more information.



Entrepreneurs and Inventors: Have an idea for a new product? Learn more about the other types of products Testrite manufactures at www.TestriteOEM.com for OEM Manufacturing (where we manufacture products and components for other companies) and www.Testrite.com for Visual Display products.



About Testrite

Hackensack, NJ, December 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Always on top of industry and consumer trends, Testrite HOME Designs , the newest division of Testrite, has launched SideBAR, a ground-breaking convenience product for those looking to take outdoor living to a whole new level. Contact Information Testrite Visual

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240

www.testrite.com

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



