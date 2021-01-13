Residence Clubs International, Inc. Announces $50 Million Investment from Alfie Best, Chairman of Wyldecrest Parks

Residence Clubs International, Inc. CEO Craig Williamson is pleased to announce the sale of a portion of ResClubs® to British businessman and philanthropist Alfie Best. With the ResClubs’ innovative program patent pending, mobile app partnership with Hudini and infinitWiFi, and its one-year beta test with live members completed in 2020, the company now has its capital partner in place and is moving ahead with its expansion.





The innovative program offered by ResClubs provides a way for families to enjoy luxury vacations with their loved ones as well as an annual fixed return on vacation home investment, allowing members to “stay, play, and earn” in some of the world’s most desirable vacation destinations.



With his purchase in Residence Clubs International, Inc., Best has placed $50 million on the firm’s balance sheet. This partnership brings a powerful sales-oriented organization in alignment with the Florida-based company. Mr. Best has also accepted a seat on the ResClubs Board of Directors.



“As innovators ourselves, we are very proud and excited about our new relationship with ResClubs,” said Best. “We see this as the next evolution in family investment that provides both a solid annual cash return and vacation time in amazing locations. We look forward to expanding this wonderful product and providing the best financial and leisure experiences to members.”



Alfie Best is known as the owner of Wyldecrest Parks, the largest residential park operator in Europe with over 450 employees, and 75 Residential and Holiday Parks located across Britain. Mr. Best also has investments in nightclubs, bars, golf clubs, and many other ventures. Of the new relationship, ResClubs CEO Craig Williamson said, “I can think of no better partner than Alfie Best. He is a force of nature, an innovative thinker, and has sincere compassion for families. With his financial strength and growth expertise, we are poised to do great things together.”



ResClubs is expanding its unique offerings into resort homes, condos, and townhomes in Orlando, and Bradenton, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, also locations in Texas and Virginia in 2021 as well as internationally in Mexico, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia. The new partnership with Alfie Best also opens up many European locations.



“We created ResClubs as a vacation option that makes sense,” Williamson said. “We offer a ‘smart buy,’ 30 years of annual income, and vacations. The financial power of our balance sheet opens new opportunities for 2021 and beyond.”



About Residence Clubs International, Inc.

Each ResClubs® community is operated by an international management company. With its massive booking system, the new model pioneered by Residence Clubs International is able to insure both high occupancy and robust average daily rental rates. The income derived from vacation rentals when members are not using their vacation homes provides fixed annual returns for those members. This innovative program brings quality traffic to vacation rental property resorts, providing additional revenue streams for resort developers as well.



Members of ResClubs® various branded residence clubs all enjoy usage, plus fixed rates of return ~ 10% with zero weeks personal usage annually, 8% with 2 weeks of personal usage annually or 6% with 4 weeks personal usage annually, all without the hassle of operational costs or additional fees. This creates a family vacation program that not only pays for itself, but rewards families with a fixed annual return on their investment.



View the member presentation at



Contact info: Palm Beach Gardens, FL, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Residence Clubs International, Inc. CEO Craig Williamson is pleased to announce the sale of a portion of ResClubs® to British businessman and philanthropist Alfie Best. With the ResClubs’ innovative program patent pending, mobile app partnership with Hudini and infinitWiFi, and its one-year beta test with live members completed in 2020, the company now has its capital partner in place and is moving ahead with its expansion.The innovative program offered by ResClubs provides a way for families to enjoy luxury vacations with their loved ones as well as an annual fixed return on vacation home investment, allowing members to “stay, play, and earn” in some of the world’s most desirable vacation destinations.With his purchase in Residence Clubs International, Inc., Best has placed $50 million on the firm’s balance sheet. This partnership brings a powerful sales-oriented organization in alignment with the Florida-based company. Mr. Best has also accepted a seat on the ResClubs Board of Directors.“As innovators ourselves, we are very proud and excited about our new relationship with ResClubs,” said Best. “We see this as the next evolution in family investment that provides both a solid annual cash return and vacation time in amazing locations. We look forward to expanding this wonderful product and providing the best financial and leisure experiences to members.”Alfie Best is known as the owner of Wyldecrest Parks, the largest residential park operator in Europe with over 450 employees, and 75 Residential and Holiday Parks located across Britain. Mr. Best also has investments in nightclubs, bars, golf clubs, and many other ventures. Of the new relationship, ResClubs CEO Craig Williamson said, “I can think of no better partner than Alfie Best. He is a force of nature, an innovative thinker, and has sincere compassion for families. With his financial strength and growth expertise, we are poised to do great things together.”ResClubs is expanding its unique offerings into resort homes, condos, and townhomes in Orlando, and Bradenton, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, also locations in Texas and Virginia in 2021 as well as internationally in Mexico, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia. The new partnership with Alfie Best also opens up many European locations.“We created ResClubs as a vacation option that makes sense,” Williamson said. “We offer a ‘smart buy,’ 30 years of annual income, and vacations. The financial power of our balance sheet opens new opportunities for 2021 and beyond.”About Residence Clubs International, Inc.Each ResClubs® community is operated by an international management company. With its massive booking system, the new model pioneered by Residence Clubs International is able to insure both high occupancy and robust average daily rental rates. The income derived from vacation rentals when members are not using their vacation homes provides fixed annual returns for those members. This innovative program brings quality traffic to vacation rental property resorts, providing additional revenue streams for resort developers as well.Members of ResClubs® various branded residence clubs all enjoy usage, plus fixed rates of return ~ 10% with zero weeks personal usage annually, 8% with 2 weeks of personal usage annually or 6% with 4 weeks personal usage annually, all without the hassle of operational costs or additional fees. This creates a family vacation program that not only pays for itself, but rewards families with a fixed annual return on their investment.View the member presentation at www.resclubs.com/membership-program-presentation/ Contact info: garry@resclubs.com