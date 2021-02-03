OrthoNeuro to Open New Office on Dublin Campus Of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OrthoNeuro Press Release Share Blog

OrthoNeuro President, Larry T. Todd, Jr. DO, announced today that the practice will open a new office on the Dublin Campus of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OUHCOM). The office is slated to open in early spring and will house a physician office and physical therapy clinic.





“It is an extreme honor to have an office of OrthoNeuro on the Dublin campus of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine,” said Dr. Larry Todd, an OrthoNeuro spine surgeon. “It is through close collaboration such as this, between top tier medical students and the orthopedic clinical experience that OrthoNeuro can offer, that will be invaluable for their medical education. Also, the research opportunities that will be available through the physicians of OrthoNeuro and the Heritage College medical students will be beneficial to both students and patients alike. We are extremely pleased by this collaboration between our two great institutions.”



The new office will replace OrthoNeuro’s current Dublin location and be located at 6785 Bobcat Way, Dublin, Ohio 43016.



“The Heritage College is incredibly excited to have OrthoNeuro and one of its clinical practices co-located with the medical school on the Dublin campus,” said Bill Burke, DO, Dean of Heritage College, Dublin. “The opportunities for our students to interact regularly with the on-site physicians, physical and occupational therapists, nurses and other healthcare providers will be invaluable. As a result of our proximity to The Orthopedic Foundation, we also envision furthering our collaborative research efforts for the benefit of patients in Central Ohio.”



The 7,710 square-foot space will be located on the third floor of the newly renovated building and will house a physician’s office and a physical therapy clinic. The new, larger location will allow for the addition of physicians and staff to improve patient access and accommodate practice growth in the Northwest Columbus area.



“As an alumnus of OUHCOM, I couldn't be more excited to be able to better engage my alma mater on their new Dublin campus,” said Nicholas A. Cheney, DO, FAOAO, OrthoNeuro foot and ankle surgeon and Medical Director. Twelve of OrthoNeuro’s 29 doctors graduated from OUHCOM.



“The medical students will have up close access to cutting edge orthopedic care in the same building where they are beginning their journey of patient care and service,” added Cheney. “The patients of OrthoNeuro will have a unique opportunity to see orthopedic specialists from Central Ohio's longest standing musculoskeletal practice as well as being able to take part in shaping the next generation of OUHCOM physicians. Finally, the physicians at OrthoNeuro have the opportunity to continue to collaborate and give back to OUHCOM where many of our physicians began their medical training. This will be a major win for all parties involved!”



The Orthopedic Foundation will also have an office on the second floor within the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation suite.



“The Orthopedic Foundation is very excited for this new opportunity to partner with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation and OrthoNeuro,” said Heather Benjamin, Executive Director for The Orthopedic Foundation. “Being conveniently situated on the Dublin campus will provide us the space to continue to grow our collaborative research with OrthoNeuro and the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.”



OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus. To schedule an appointment, please contact OrthoNeuro at 614-890-6555 or visit the OrthoNeuro website at www.orthoneuro.com.



The Orthopedic Foundation

Heather Benjamin

614-839-2142



www.orthoneuro.com

Director, Marketing and Communications



