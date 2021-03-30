Press Releases SocialStreamingTV Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from SocialStreamingTV: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Cloud Computing Magazine Names SocialStreamingTV 2021 Product of the Year Award Winner

SocialStreamingTV Recognized for Exceptional Innovation





About SocialStreamingTV (SSTV):

Social Streaming TV is a private label platform installed on custom websites giving them the means to produce education, industry, business and company news, on demand and virtual events accelerating connections with fans, followers and viewers. Social Streaming TV provides unparalleled branding, thought leadership and customer experiences with fifty or more simultaneous live TV channels to millions. Social Streaming TV also provides critically important virtual event engagement expertise with award-winning speaker, exhibitor, talent and professional power presenter certification and custom content creation. Take action today to bring together social media live streaming into an innovative virtual events platform to produce thrilling customer events and performances. Just some of the leading companies using SSTV UCXmarketLive.com an ecommerce platform, ChannelPartner.TV technology partner network, EclipseTV.Live education learning management provider and LivingActs29.com new virtual church. To get your OWN.TV network, visit SocialStreamingTV.com the LinkedIn page or email cross@gocross.com.



About Cloud Computing Magazine:



Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.



SocialStreamingTV.com Contact:

Tom Cross

cross@gocross.com

303-594-1694



TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com Boulder, CO, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SocialStreamingTV.com announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded SocialStreamingTV a 2021 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine. "SocialStreamingTV integrates critical social, live streaming, event technology into one easy, fast and fun delivery solution for nearly any organization. From channel partner programs, education delivery solutions, virtual churches, global ecommerce platforms and others use SocialStreamingTV to accelerate their performance and engage their audiences," noted Thomas B. Cross CEO SSTV. “Congratulations to SocialStreamingTV for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “SocialStreamingTV is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from SocialStreamingTV in 2021 and beyond.”About SocialStreamingTV (SSTV):Social Streaming TV is a private label platform installed on custom websites giving them the means to produce education, industry, business and company news, on demand and virtual events accelerating connections with fans, followers and viewers. Social Streaming TV provides unparalleled branding, thought leadership and customer experiences with fifty or more simultaneous live TV channels to millions. Social Streaming TV also provides critically important virtual event engagement expertise with award-winning speaker, exhibitor, talent and professional power presenter certification and custom content creation. Take action today to bring together social media live streaming into an innovative virtual events platform to produce thrilling customer events and performances. Just some of the leading companies using SSTV UCXmarketLive.com an ecommerce platform, ChannelPartner.TV technology partner network, EclipseTV.Live education learning management provider and LivingActs29.com new virtual church. To get your OWN.TV network, visit SocialStreamingTV.com the LinkedIn page or email cross@gocross.com.About Cloud Computing Magazine:Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.About TMCThrough education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.SocialStreamingTV.com Contact:Tom Crosscross@gocross.com303-594-1694TMC Contact:Michelle ConnollyMarketing Manager203-852-6800, ext. 170mconnolly@tmcnet.com Contact Information TECHtionary.com

Thomas Cross

303-594-1694



https://https://socialstreamingtv.com/

Attached Files

Social Steaming TV Awards Filename: Angel-1080x1080-Logo.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SocialStreamingTV