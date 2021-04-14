Will The Mode One Approach Take Over the Dating Scene in NYC?

Democrats in New York are attempting to pass a law that would make it illegal for a man to "trick" women into engaging in non-monogamous sex with him. Assembly Bill A6540 - sponsored by Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (D-New York City) and co-sponsored by three other Democratic lawmakers - would amend New York state's penal code to define verbal consent as "freely given knowledgeable and informed agreement" that is "obtained without the use of malice such as deception, fraud, or concealment."





Currie was born and raised in Gary, Indiana and his an alumnus of Indiana university in Bloomington, Indiana. Currie is married and resides in the Chicagoland region with his wife Jameelah and his son Cayden. New York, NY, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alan Roger Currie is smiling. Why? Currie's style of interpersonal communication he created known as "The Mode One Approach" is rising in popularity. Currie, who spoke in Manhattan in July 2013 , published his first eBook in May 1999 and his first paperback in February 2006. Currie also narrated and produced an audiobook version in August 2014.Since then, more and more single heterosexual men have adopted Currie's bold, confident and unique methodology of verbally communicating their romantic and strictly sexual desires, interests, and intentions to women of interest in an upfront, specific, and straightforwardly honest manner within the first ten minutes or less of their very first conversation with a woman.In his books (which are all available on Amazon.com), Currie is extremely critical of men who deceive women and psychologically & emotionally manipulate women by misleading women into believing that they are interested in a long-term, emotionally profound, strictly monogamous romantic relationship when in actuality, those same men are really only interested in engaging in a few episodes of short-term, non-monogamous "casual" sex with women of interest."I hate men who exhibit dishonest behavior, disingenuous behavior, and misleading and manipulative behavior with women in order to get them in bed. That type of behavior is not only unethical, but it is cowardly," says Currie, who believes all men should be straightforwardly honest with women about their desire for short-term, non-monogamous, no-strings-attached and no-emotions-involved "casual" sex.It would seem as though Currie now has some political allies in New York City. Journalist Elizabeth Nolan Brown recently reported in the online libertarian magazine "Reason" that a few NYC Democrats are attempting to pass a bill that would lead to monetary fines and/or jail time if the man is found guilty of deceiving a woman into engaging in casual sex with him . Currie mentioned that this issue was the focal point of an episode of "Law & Order: SVU" titled "Imposter" (October 5, 2016 on NBC).Currie has his share of critics. Some men and women believe that Currie's Mode One Approach potentially gives men a green light to employ conversation skills with women that could be perceived as crass, disrespectful, impolite and rude, and just generally too blunt and too forward. One woman from New York City discussed Currie's Mode One Approach on her YouTube channel, and her video now has just under one million views Currie has appeared on national television and he has been interviewed multiple times on nationally syndicated radio. Currie has been mentioned in a number of magazines and newspapers, and he has been a featured speaker in London, England and Berlin, Germany in addition to a number of major cities here in the United States.Currie was born and raised in Gary, Indiana and his an alumnus of Indiana university in Bloomington, Indiana. Currie is married and resides in the Chicagoland region with his wife Jameelah and his son Cayden.