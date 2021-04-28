Saint James Holding and Investment Company Announces Acquisition of Victura Construction Group and Provides Shareholder Update





The company has executed a contract mining agreement with NVC Fund Holding Trust. NVC Fund Holding Trust is the registered and beneficial owner of mineral exploration properties located in Carbon County Wyoming, and has engaged SJT to mine, process, package, store, and ship certain minerals including gold, silver, platinum and rhodium.



The company selected Anglin Construction, a Native American Co. to supply all mining construction services to mine and shelve the finished product for property inventory storage at the firm holding facilities in Wilmington, Delaware.



The company will soon be initiating corporate actions with the proper regulatory agencies regarding its name and symbol change from VICT to a more suitable symbol that encompasses the new entity, and retaining the securities council to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a fully reporting company.



Victura Construction Group, Inc., (OTC: VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.



Saint James Holding and Investment Company Trust was originally founded in 1993 by Elder Jeffre Saint James, D. PSc, MBA, ordained minister, and a Service Disabled Veteran, as a small boutique financial service provider.



