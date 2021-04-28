Saint James Holding and Investment Company Announces Acquisition of Victura Construction Group and Provides Shareholder Update

Baton Rouge, LA, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Saint James Holding and Investment Company Trust (SJT) announces that it has acquired Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC: VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry and provides updates to its shareholders.
Management Commentary:
Contract Mining Agreement
The company has executed a contract mining agreement with NVC Fund Holding Trust. NVC Fund Holding Trust is the registered and beneficial owner of mineral exploration properties located in Carbon County Wyoming, and has engaged SJT to mine, process, package, store, and ship certain minerals including gold, silver, platinum and rhodium.
The company selected Anglin Construction, a Native American Co. to supply all mining construction services to mine and shelve the finished product for property inventory storage at the firm holding facilities in Wilmington, Delaware.
Corporate Actions
Merger Agreement: SJHI VICT Stamped Merger Agreement
2020 Audit: 2020 Audit Report
Outlook
The company will soon be initiating corporate actions with the proper regulatory agencies regarding its name and symbol change from VICT to a more suitable symbol that encompasses the new entity, and retaining the securities council to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a fully reporting company.
About Victura Construction Group Inc.
Victura Construction Group, Inc., (OTC: VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.
About Saint James Holding and Investment Company Trust
Saint James Holding and Investment Company Trust was originally founded in 1993 by Elder Jeffre Saint James, D. PSc, MBA, ordained minister, and a Service Disabled Veteran, as a small boutique financial service provider.
The company can be found at: https://stjameshdinvtrust.co/Safe Harbor Statement
For more information please contact:
Elder Jeffre Saint James, D.PSc, MBA
Saint James Holding and Investment Co.
President and CEO
877-690-9052 x104
info@stjameshdinvtrust.co
Sources:https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/saint-james-holding-and-investment-company-trust-sjt-enters-into-mining-sector-2021-02-22https://finance.yahoo.com/news/saint-james-holding-investment-company-153500495.htmlhttps://stockhouse.com/news/press-releases/2018/01/22/victura-construction-group-signs-teaming-agreement-with-service-disabledhttps://stockhouse.com/news/press-releases/2018/03/13/victura-construction-group-ramps-upconstruction-of-self-sustaining-intentional