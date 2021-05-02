Baltimore-Based Debut Novelist Emma Beaven Featured Author on Harford County Living Podcast for Her Novel "Where the Briars Sleep" Releasing July 2021

Baltimore-based debut novelist Emma Beaven to be featured author on Harford County Living's podcast, "The Word with an Inquisitive Booknerd," for her novel, "Where the Briars Sleep," releasing July 17, 2021, with Tangled Tree Publishing, the "darker side" of Hot Tree Press.





Author and librarian at Baltimore's Enoch Free Public Library, Beaven will share more on the story-behind-the-story with podcast host Kelly Anne White.



In anticipation of its publication, the book has received additional accolades, three Goodreads 5-starred reviews, and a teaser-trailer just released on YouTube.



"It was embarrassing, really, this fear. It followed her like a second shadow, its dark arms reaching out at the most inconvenient moments for a lurid embrace." - from "Where the Briars Sleep"



"Emma Beaven's unique talent for description lures the reader into a haunting tale of gothic romance with subtlety that balances the palpable tension of atmospheric horror," says Baltimore’s very own Queen LARPtress, comedian Violet Gray.



"This novel has become my new go to recommendation for those who love horror. With wonderful twists and turns and an ending that leaves knots in your stomach, "Where The Briars Sleep" is a refreshing treat."

- Goodreads, 5-starred review



When she's not penning horror stories that leave readers sleeping with the light on, novelist Emma Beaven works as a librarian for Maryland's Enoch Free Public Library, where she's surrounded by books all day. When not reading or writing, she enjoys strolling through graveyards for inspiration. Learn more and find excellent reading recommendations for horror lovers @authoremmabeaven. To schedule an author interview or event, contact Lori Greis, listed below.



About Violet Gray: Baltimore’s very own Queen LARPtress, has been a mainstay on the Baltimore comedy scene for years. She has won the pearl Next Superstar Comedian contest and is proud to be North Baltimore’s only Dungeons & Dragons player. @VioletSilver.



About Harford County Living: "The Word with an Inquisitive Book Nerd" will have new interviews monthly, including Baltimore-based novelist Emma Beaven; plus New York Times Best-Selling author, Nathan Whitaker, on his writing and faith journey. Visit HarfordCountyLiving.com and KellyAnneWhite.com for more updates and information.



Contact: kidspr@zoho.com for more information or to interview Kelly White.



Created in production with Childress Ink. Learn more at ChildressInk.com and Ink-A-Dink.com.



On sale: July 17, 2021

Publisher: Tangled Tree Publishing

Age Range: YA, Ages 18+, New Adult, Adult Interest

e-book: 978-1-922359-50-6

Paperback: 978-1-922359-51-3

Hardcover: 978-1-922359-75-9

Genre: Gothic Suspense, Victorian Ghost Story, Horror

Subgenre: Nature, Family Secrets, Dark Horror, Afterlife, Faith, Forgiveness, Sin, Consequences, Hauntings, Haunted House, Haunted Wardrobe



Media Contact: Lori Greis, Ink-N-Flow Management, TTP Marketing, manager@hottreepublishing.com Caledonia, MI, May 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Baltimore-based debut novelist Emma Beaven will be a featured author on Harford County Living's podcast, "The Word with an Inquisitive Booknerd," for her upcoming novel, "Where the Briars Sleep."Author and librarian at Baltimore's Enoch Free Public Library, Beaven will share more on the story-behind-the-story with podcast host Kelly Anne White.In anticipation of its publication, the book has received additional accolades, three Goodreads 5-starred reviews, and a teaser-trailer just released on YouTube."It was embarrassing, really, this fear. It followed her like a second shadow, its dark arms reaching out at the most inconvenient moments for a lurid embrace." - from "Where the Briars Sleep""Emma Beaven's unique talent for description lures the reader into a haunting tale of gothic romance with subtlety that balances the palpable tension of atmospheric horror," says Baltimore’s very own Queen LARPtress, comedian Violet Gray."This novel has become my new go to recommendation for those who love horror. With wonderful twists and turns and an ending that leaves knots in your stomach, "Where The Briars Sleep" is a refreshing treat."- Goodreads, 5-starred reviewWhen she's not penning horror stories that leave readers sleeping with the light on, novelist Emma Beaven works as a librarian for Maryland's Enoch Free Public Library, where she's surrounded by books all day. When not reading or writing, she enjoys strolling through graveyards for inspiration. Learn more and find excellent reading recommendations for horror lovers @authoremmabeaven. To schedule an author interview or event, contact Lori Greis, listed below.About Violet Gray: Baltimore’s very own Queen LARPtress, has been a mainstay on the Baltimore comedy scene for years. She has won the pearl Next Superstar Comedian contest and is proud to be North Baltimore’s only Dungeons & Dragons player. @VioletSilver.About Harford County Living: "The Word with an Inquisitive Book Nerd" will have new interviews monthly, including Baltimore-based novelist Emma Beaven; plus New York Times Best-Selling author, Nathan Whitaker, on his writing and faith journey. Visit HarfordCountyLiving.com and KellyAnneWhite.com for more updates and information.Contact: kidspr@zoho.com for more information or to interview Kelly White.Created in production with Childress Ink. Learn more at ChildressInk.com and Ink-A-Dink.com.On sale: July 17, 2021Publisher: Tangled Tree PublishingAge Range: YA, Ages 18+, New Adult, Adult Intereste-book: 978-1-922359-50-6Paperback: 978-1-922359-51-3Hardcover: 978-1-922359-75-9Genre: Gothic Suspense, Victorian Ghost Story, HorrorSubgenre: Nature, Family Secrets, Dark Horror, Afterlife, Faith, Forgiveness, Sin, Consequences, Hauntings, Haunted House, Haunted WardrobeMedia Contact: Lori Greis, Ink-N-Flow Management, TTP Marketing, manager@hottreepublishing.com