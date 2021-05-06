Clubhouse International Recipient of American Psychiatric Association’s 2021 Special Presidential Commendation Award

(716) 302-4307 New York, NY, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Clubhouse International was deeply honored to receive the Special Presidential Commendation Award at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) 2021 Annual Meeting.The prestigious award was presented by Jeffrey Geller, M.D., M.P.H. during the 65th Convocation of Distinguished Fellows. The award recognizes the evidence-based, cost-effective Clubhouse model of psychosocial rehabilitation as a leading recovery resource for people living with mental illness around the world.“In recognition of their worldwide efforts to assist people living with mental illness recover and live meaningful, productive lives, I am pleased to present Executive Director and CEO, Joel Corcoran, with this presidential commendation for Clubhouse International,” said Dr. Jeffrey Geller.“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have been in communication with our global Clubhouse network,” said Mr. Corcoran. “We have worked hard to stay connected and support the many people who rely on Clubhouse services. Our focus has been to share timely insights and strategies, through a dedicated web page and almost 20 training webinars . Clubhouses have found effective ways to operate as ‘virtual’ communities applying innovative new approaches ensuring that individuals still have the critical help they need. It is wonderful to receive this validating award recognizing the work of our community during this time.”The theme of the 2021 APA meeting, "Finding Equity Through Advances in Mind and Brain in Unsettled Times" highlighted the critical need to address the disparities in mental health care delivery during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, while emphasizing the importance of high-quality mental health care for all. Keynote speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer-Prize winner and critically acclaimed author.The American Psychiatric Association is the leading professional organization of psychiatrists and trainee psychiatrists in the United States and the largest psychiatric organization in the world with members practicing in more than 100 countries. The APA has more than 34,400 members involved in psychiatric practice, research and academia.Clubhouse International is a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, through its network of 330 Clubhouses in 34 countries. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programs.Media inquiries: Anna Sackett Rountreeasackett@clubhouse-intl.org(716) 302-4307