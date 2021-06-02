Press Releases Clear Child Psychology Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Clear Child Psychology: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Clear Child Psychology Taps Olive Helps to Expand Access to Behavioral Health Support





“Over 17 million children nationwide have a psychiatric disorder -- and when a child presents with behavioral health concerns, parents often struggle to find and access the resources they need to get their child essential care,” said Dr. Marcy Willard, CEO of Clear Child. “By partnering with Olive, we’re adding an automatic step to the hospital registration process that pairs families with the support they need.”



Olive Helps provides human workers with the information they need, right when they need it. It provides the necessary support and efficiencies to minimize manual processes like patient registration, verification, billing, and more. Clear Child’s cybernetic Loop will be available to all Olive Helps customers through Olive’s Loop Library. The Loop Library functions similarly to an App Store, but is designed specifically for hospitals and health systems.



Here’s how the Clear Child Loop works:



During the registration process, a hospital worker asks parents or guardians whether they have concerns about their child’s development or behavior. A “yes” response to this question will automatically trigger the initiation of Clear Child’s Loop.



The Clear Child Loop will recommend that parents or guardians complete a short five-minute survey to learn more about their concerns.



If additional concerns are uncovered following the initial survey, parents or guardians will be asked to complete a more in-depth 30-minute survey.



The survey results will then be automatically and rapidly linked to recommendations on appropriate care considerations, delivering immediate guidance as part of the child’s healthcare team.



This process results in a shortened path to treatment and support for children whose undiagnosed behavioral health issues are impacting their development and day-to-day lives. Clear Child’s assessments create customized plans-of-action for each child. They map out important first steps and make specific recommendations regarding which specialists to see, which school programs to apply for, what actions to take at home, and more.



“This partnership will enable rapidly expanded screening capabilities and facilitate better access to care,” said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. “Olive’s Loop Library is expanding in 2021 to partner with dozens of Loop creators, such as Clear Child -- acting as a healthcare sidekick that supercharges hospital workers’ productivity and reduces burnout.”



To learn more about Olive, visit at www.oliveai.com



About Clear Child Psychology:

At Clear Child, we’re leveraging technology, the power of psychology, and big data to create an expedited path to identifying, treating, and improving the success and happiness of children who are affected by mental and behavioral health challenges such as autism, ADHD, and anxiety. We know that with the right treatments and support, children can see measurable improvements in their mental health, happiness, and overall life functioning. The ability to identify early, properly diagnose, and begin the appropriate interventions, can have significant effects on a child’s well-being. We are committed to providing access to this methodology. We aim to help as many families as possible and believe that improving the mental health of children can truly change the world.



About Olive

Olive’s AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare’s most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today. Healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark with outdated technology that creates a data silos and prevents the sharing of knowledge. Olive is designed to drive connections and shine a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care, and the patients they’re caring for. Olive uses AI to reveal life-changing outcomes that make healthcare more efficient, affordable, and effective. Olive’s vision is to unleash a trillion dollars of hidden healthcare potential by connecting its disconnected systems. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.



Clear Child Psychology Media Contact

Emily Harrison

303-222-7923

emily@clearchildpsychology.com



Olive Media Contact

Rachel Forsyth

312-329-3982

media@aoliveai.com Broomfield, CO, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Clear Child Psychology announced today that they have partnered with Olive, the company delivering innovation to healthcare through artificial intelligence (AI). Clear Child has tapped Olive Helps, Olive's newest cybernetic platform. The platform provides healthcare workers with real-time intelligence to provide immediate feedback and support treatment access for families who have children with developmental concerns.“Over 17 million children nationwide have a psychiatric disorder -- and when a child presents with behavioral health concerns, parents often struggle to find and access the resources they need to get their child essential care,” said Dr. Marcy Willard, CEO of Clear Child. “By partnering with Olive, we’re adding an automatic step to the hospital registration process that pairs families with the support they need.”Olive Helps provides human workers with the information they need, right when they need it. It provides the necessary support and efficiencies to minimize manual processes like patient registration, verification, billing, and more. Clear Child’s cybernetic Loop will be available to all Olive Helps customers through Olive’s Loop Library. The Loop Library functions similarly to an App Store, but is designed specifically for hospitals and health systems.Here’s how the Clear Child Loop works:During the registration process, a hospital worker asks parents or guardians whether they have concerns about their child’s development or behavior. A “yes” response to this question will automatically trigger the initiation of Clear Child’s Loop.The Clear Child Loop will recommend that parents or guardians complete a short five-minute survey to learn more about their concerns.If additional concerns are uncovered following the initial survey, parents or guardians will be asked to complete a more in-depth 30-minute survey.The survey results will then be automatically and rapidly linked to recommendations on appropriate care considerations, delivering immediate guidance as part of the child’s healthcare team.This process results in a shortened path to treatment and support for children whose undiagnosed behavioral health issues are impacting their development and day-to-day lives. Clear Child’s assessments create customized plans-of-action for each child. They map out important first steps and make specific recommendations regarding which specialists to see, which school programs to apply for, what actions to take at home, and more.“This partnership will enable rapidly expanded screening capabilities and facilitate better access to care,” said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. “Olive’s Loop Library is expanding in 2021 to partner with dozens of Loop creators, such as Clear Child -- acting as a healthcare sidekick that supercharges hospital workers’ productivity and reduces burnout.”To learn more about Olive, visit at www.oliveai.comAbout Clear Child Psychology:At Clear Child, we’re leveraging technology, the power of psychology, and big data to create an expedited path to identifying, treating, and improving the success and happiness of children who are affected by mental and behavioral health challenges such as autism, ADHD, and anxiety. We know that with the right treatments and support, children can see measurable improvements in their mental health, happiness, and overall life functioning. The ability to identify early, properly diagnose, and begin the appropriate interventions, can have significant effects on a child’s well-being. We are committed to providing access to this methodology. We aim to help as many families as possible and believe that improving the mental health of children can truly change the world.About OliveOlive’s AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare’s most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today. Healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark with outdated technology that creates a data silos and prevents the sharing of knowledge. Olive is designed to drive connections and shine a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care, and the patients they’re caring for. Olive uses AI to reveal life-changing outcomes that make healthcare more efficient, affordable, and effective. Olive’s vision is to unleash a trillion dollars of hidden healthcare potential by connecting its disconnected systems. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.Clear Child Psychology Media ContactEmily Harrison303-222-7923emily@clearchildpsychology.comOlive Media ContactRachel Forsyth312-329-3982media@aoliveai.com Contact Information Clear Child Psychology

Emily Harrison

303-222-7923



clearchildpsychology.com

Attached Files

Dr. Marcy Willard of Clear Child Psychology Dr. Marcy Willard, CEO of Clear Child Psychology, is proudly wearing the Olive Helps cape to celebrate the collaboration. Filename: ScreenShot2021-05-31at110512AM.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Clear Child Psychology