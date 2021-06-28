GRG Announces 2021 Regenerative Medicine Congress in Dubai UAE

Registration is open at Boca Raton, FL, June 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GRAcademy brings together world-renowned scientists and provides an opportunity to communicate and collaborate with each other. With scientists and physicians on 4 continents, in over 30 countries, GRAcademy includes more than 2000 members. GRAcademy hosts an annual world congress – Global Regenerative Congress as well as practical 1-on-1 trainings throughout the year at a convenient time for both the lecturer and the participant. Upon completion, participants receive appropriate certifications and CME credits.In 2021, September 9 - 11, the 2nd annual Global Regenerative Congress will take place in Dubai. Although COVID took away the opportunity to meet in 2020, GRAcademy is now pleased to offer three full days of lectures in over 8 medical fields. At the Congress, clinically tested techniques will be presented for cartilage and bone regeneration, rejuvenation in gynecology, use of virtual reality for training, treatment of erectile dysfunction, treatment of hair loss and hair transplantation, skin treatment in dermatological practice, wound healing, augmentation in plastic surgery and many other procedures as noted on the website.The clinical trainings will run in parallel and will be a major component of the Congress. This will include one-day training and practice in a clinical environment, as well as demonstration of the whole process of preparation of biological material and its use, indications, contraindications, side effects, interactions and more. Follow-up care is also part of the discussion as continuous treatment is often needed.The opportunity to meet with specialists in the field and to exchange experiences and knowledge is another important component of the Congress.The Global Regenerative Congress will be accredited with UAE DHA accreditation. CME Credits will be awarded to participants.GRAcademy looks forward to another successful Congress in Dubai, 9th to 11 September 2021.Registration is open at www.grc2020dubai.com