PMG Assists Technology Client Sky-Drones to Advance Their DOD Game Plan

PMG is working collaboratively with Sky-Drones, an expert in the drone industry, to launch and introduce the company and its capabilities to selected DOD Program Offices and Agencies. The program is designed to gain access/entry and create engagement, by leveraging PMG's market programs expertise and rich, contact network. This campaign advances Sky-Drones' DOD game plan and provides value to the target DOD sources, given the high-priority of Unmanned Vehicles (cross-military lines).