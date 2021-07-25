PMG Assists Technology Client Sky-Drones to Advance Their DOD Game Plan
PMG is working collaboratively with Sky-Drones, an expert in the drone industry, to launch and introduce the company and its capabilities to selected DOD Program Offices and Agencies. The program is designed to gain access/entry and create engagement, by leveraging PMG's market programs expertise and rich, contact network. This campaign advances Sky-Drones' DOD game plan and provides value to the target DOD sources, given the high-priority of Unmanned Vehicles (cross-military lines).
Boston, MA, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ed Hennessy - PMG's CEO - has indicated that his firm has assisted Sky-Drones Technologies, a leader when it comes to innovative technology, to launch a target program designed to gain access to high-visibility DOD Program offices/agencies.
Sky-Drones is a fast-paced, high growth expert/authority in the drone market with a pedigree that includes drone electronics, software (including custom algorithms), ground control stations, special use and case support – all wrapped-up in an organization that can leverage standard products-to-custom engineering services, with a keen eye for full-stack systems integration.
Sky-Drones’ flagship product is AirLink – Artificial Intelligence and Remote Link. This unit is the most advanced AI drone avionics in the industry to date and includes a cutting-edge autopilot, AI mission computer and LTE connectivity unit. AIRLink not only reduces the time to market for drone ventures from months to weeks, but ensures the highest level of flight performance, onboard computing power and connectivity.
With over ten years of demonstrated experience, Sky-Drones has been focused on developing its core business – with an Ecosystem approach, emphasis is put on flight control systems, operations tracking, real-time connectivity and other areas to declare its unique position. Beyond this, its “All-in-One Solution” carries weight and stands alone unrivaled, as an industry symbol.
The Ecosystem approach includes SmartAP GCS – a cross-platform ground control station app for mission planning and flight control. Additionally, it offers Sky-Drones Cloud – the leading web-based application for drone fleet management, performance monitoring, mission planning, real-time control, and live video streaming as well as post-flight AI analytics.
Sky-Drones are supported by a rich, worldwide customer base and a partner network with notable contributors including Full Throttle Aerial, Volansi, Skyports, Dronebase, Aerialtronics and Clogworks to name a few.
Within the defense target segment, Sky-Drones has fulfilled projects with Iridium SATCOMM and the Tether-Mode project (with Cubic Defense). This highlights the trust Sky-Drones’ partners have in its technology and defines the way in which this company has become so established in the UAS industry. Large notable organizations working alongside Sky-Drones also include NASA, FAA, and CAA.
Given that Sky-Drones is a dual-use company – PMG has been tapped to implement a campaign to gain access/entry to organizations like the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). This is designed to familiarize selected program offices/agencies with Sky-Drone’s capabilities, which also leverages PMG’s proprietary contact base.
Kirill Shilov, CEO for Sky-Drones indicated that, "With PMG's assistance, we are gaining visibility and traction with program offices/agencies, which is a key element in advancing our DOD game plan.”
Ed Hennessy, CEO for PMG said, “Unmanned Vehicles (cross-military lines) is an area of emphasis for our Market Programs company. Taking on this assignment with Sky-Drones is a natural fit and we believe that PMG will make a difference.”
About Performance Marketing Group
Performance Marketing Group (PMG) is a high-powered Market Programs and Services firm that has generated $750 million revenue (cumulatively) for Client companies. The company works with its clients on either a Project-specific or Strategic-level capacity and specializes in Product Launch Campaigns, Competitive Attack Programs, Vertical Industry and New Market Development, Opportunity Base and Target Account Development and Channel Partner and Strategic Alliance Programs.
Learn more at: [https://www.pmg-results.com]
About Sky-Drones Technologies
Sky-Drones’ mission is to accelerate the development and adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles for enterprise by building connected hardware and software products for drone manufacturers and commercial drone service providers. The company creates professional, full-stack UAV avionics solutions (hardware and software) including flight control, ground control and communication systems as well as a cloud-based management platform. Sky-Drones helps its global customers to build and operate drones for security and commercial applications and has an outstanding track record in R&D, manufacturing, and product delivery.
Learn more at: [https://www.sky-drones.com]
About Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)
The Defense Innovation Unit is a United States Department of Defense organization founded to help the U.S. military make faster use of emerging technologies. Launched in 2015, the organization has been called "the Pentagon's Innovation Experiment.”
The agency reports to the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and awards scalable contracts to companies offering solutions to national security challenges across a variety of technology areas.
Learn more at: [https://www.diu.mil]
