Clean-Label Micellar Water Formulation Banishes Trace Chemicals and Outperforms Leading Brand

Locus Performance Ingredients and Genomatica introduce sustainable, natural cleanser featuring Ferma® S sophorolipids and Brontide® natural butylene glycol that eliminates chemical additives and outperforms the current leading brand. The next-generation micellar water replaces controversial legacy ingredients with plant-derived ingredients that provide all the traditional micellar water benefits, but with superior functionality and sustainability.