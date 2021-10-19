Alan Roger Currie aka The Godfather of Direct Verbal Game Advice is Now LiveStreaming on YouTube

Alan Roger Currie, a book author and dating & relationships advice coach since 1999, has begun streaming video podcasts live on his YouTube Channel. Currie is best known for his book titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking" and more recently, his paperback titled "No FREE Attention: How Women use The Possibility of Sex to Manipulate Naïve and Lustful Men" which was published in November of last year. Currie began streaming live on his YouTube channel on October 5, 2021.