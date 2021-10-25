The Wait is Over: Precious Payload Launches Booking Tool for Space
If you are planning to send a payload to space, it would be faster to find a list of bookable options (Skyscanner for space) and book a ride with Precious Payload's new rocket schedule for small satellites. The schedule, just like online flight-booking tools, gathers all upcoming rocket launches into one easy-to-browse page. Precious Payload tracks all launches on the planet and filters them against those that are commercially available.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Precious Payload, a US/UAE space-tech startup that makes planning and execution of satellite missions easier by taking care of mission and supply chain management, has released its latest feature: a comprehensive launch schedule for small satellites, now available to the public at https://preciouspayload.com/launch-schedule.
The schedule, just like online flight-booking tools, gathers all upcoming rocket launches into one easy-to-browse page. Precious Payload tracks all launches on the planet and filters them against those that are commercially available. The information is kept up to date and is verified and reviewed by industry professionals. Those who are interested in booking a launch can build a mission profile and obtain a quote directly from a launch operator.
“We initially created this tool for internal use, to find launches for our clients quickly and easily. Now we want to share it with the public so anyone can use and leverage the infrastructure behind the small satellite industry. We believe that with our software, entrepreneurs can start a space company - even from their dorm room,” Precious Payload CEO and co-founder Andrew Maximov said. “This is just a start as we are planning to build similar tools for all other building blocks of a space mission, including ground segment, spectrum, licensing, components, and insurance.”
The Precious Payload launch schedule helps satellite operators find a launch, manage their mission, and connect with the contractors and regulators they need to get their project off the ground. Suppliers to the smallsat industry can also benefit from the launch schedule, using it for everything from sales and marketing to integrating the launch data into their own products using API.
The company plans to add even more robust features in its next release, making the launch schedule a default handbook for engineers to optimize their launch strategy. Future updates will also include useful information on primary payloads, specific drop-off points, environmental requirements, and more.
Precious Payload continues to make space mission management digital and bring transparency into the small satellite supply chains through its user-friendly software and vast network of providers. Its mission is to streamline satellite design, manufacturing, testing, logistics, and in-orbit operations, bringing together all the suppliers needed for a successful launch on the same page with the teams developing payloads.
With a team in the US, Precious Payload set up shop in Abu Dhabi as part of the startup community at HUB71 in 2020 with funding from Mubadala Ventures and investors such as Tim Draper, Neo Ventures, Atypical Ventures and others.
The schedule, just like online flight-booking tools, gathers all upcoming rocket launches into one easy-to-browse page. Precious Payload tracks all launches on the planet and filters them against those that are commercially available. The information is kept up to date and is verified and reviewed by industry professionals. Those who are interested in booking a launch can build a mission profile and obtain a quote directly from a launch operator.
“We initially created this tool for internal use, to find launches for our clients quickly and easily. Now we want to share it with the public so anyone can use and leverage the infrastructure behind the small satellite industry. We believe that with our software, entrepreneurs can start a space company - even from their dorm room,” Precious Payload CEO and co-founder Andrew Maximov said. “This is just a start as we are planning to build similar tools for all other building blocks of a space mission, including ground segment, spectrum, licensing, components, and insurance.”
The Precious Payload launch schedule helps satellite operators find a launch, manage their mission, and connect with the contractors and regulators they need to get their project off the ground. Suppliers to the smallsat industry can also benefit from the launch schedule, using it for everything from sales and marketing to integrating the launch data into their own products using API.
The company plans to add even more robust features in its next release, making the launch schedule a default handbook for engineers to optimize their launch strategy. Future updates will also include useful information on primary payloads, specific drop-off points, environmental requirements, and more.
Precious Payload continues to make space mission management digital and bring transparency into the small satellite supply chains through its user-friendly software and vast network of providers. Its mission is to streamline satellite design, manufacturing, testing, logistics, and in-orbit operations, bringing together all the suppliers needed for a successful launch on the same page with the teams developing payloads.
With a team in the US, Precious Payload set up shop in Abu Dhabi as part of the startup community at HUB71 in 2020 with funding from Mubadala Ventures and investors such as Tim Draper, Neo Ventures, Atypical Ventures and others.
Contact
Precious PayloadContact
Marina Kolyvanova
+971585788491
preciouspayload.com
Marina Kolyvanova
+971585788491
preciouspayload.com
Categories