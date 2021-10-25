The Wait is Over: Precious Payload Launches Booking Tool for Space

If you are planning to send a payload to space, it would be faster to find a list of bookable options (Skyscanner for space) and book a ride with Precious Payload's new rocket schedule for small satellites. The schedule, just like online flight-booking tools, gathers all upcoming rocket launches into one easy-to-browse page. Precious Payload tracks all launches on the planet and filters them against those that are commercially available.