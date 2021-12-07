Metro Esports Enters Into Historic Partnership with Central Bucks School District (PA) to Facilitate Competitive Esports Leagues
Metro Esports, a suburban Philadelphia digital sports and entertainment production agency is partnering with The Central Bucks School District to provide competitive league play for aspiring gamers.
Warminster, PA, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Esports provides fun, competition, team-building and college recruiting avenues for students.
Metro Esports, a digital sports production agency and tech-based education facility, located in Warminster, PA., announced that it has signed an agreement with the Central Bucks School District (CBSD) to be the district’s “Official Esports League, Skills Combine and Tournament Partner.” CBSD is the third largest school district in Pennsylvania and the partnership has the potential to impact 24 schools and more than 17,000 students in its elementary, middle and high schools, as the first school district in the Commonwealth to sanction virtual/live esports league play. This partnership gives all interested students a competitive, welcoming and inclusive outlet for gaming.
Managed by Metro Esports beginning in February, four esports seasons will include six weeks of virtual game play, with live Playoff and League Championship matches hosted at The Metro Gaming Lounge, located on Street Road in Warminster. This first of its kind competitive multi-season competitive esports League will include popular game titles like Apex Legends, Rocket League and Fortnite. In season, the Metro facility will be available for both individual and team practice sessions and one-on-one coaching and skills training.
Elementary gaming and technology enthusiasts will be able to participate in Minecraft games, challenges and learning opportunities, many of which align with the CBSD curriculum.
Students will also have access to Metro’s Stem.org accredited technology education program.
“I am excited to partner with the Central Bucks School District and greatly look forward to creating opportunities for young people to represent their schools, make new friends and teammates, all while experiencing the thrill of competitive sports competition,” said Shaon Berry, Metro Esports CEO.
Partnering with Metro Esports will afford Central Bucks School District a unique opportunity to offer its K-12 students a combination of gaming and technology-based skill development, an outlet for competing in a non-sport, team activity and the ability to learn about gaming industry and STEM/STEAM careers in a very hands-on way. The partnership is an innovative approach to creating opportunities for students of all ages, interest levels and abilities to pursue their interests in gaming and technology. League registration will begin on Dec. 15 on the Metro Esports website https://metroesports.gg.
“We are delighted to enter into this partnership on behalf of our students,” said Abram M. Lucabaugh, Ed.D., Central Bucks’ Superintendent of Schools. “This is an exciting opportunity to create access and opportunity for our students within the growing industry of E-sports. We are excited for our students to engage in this competition and collaboration.”
About Metro Esports
Established in 2017, Metro Esports & Technology Center is a gaming, virtual reality and learning facility located in Warminster, PA. The 7,000 square-foot facility features 20 gaming computers, 10 flat screen televisions and two virtual reality (VR) rooms, including a VR escape room and a VR driving experience, complete with NASCAR Racing & VR Roto chairs.
Metro Esports also hosts content creators in its state-of-the-art studio, available for podcasts, live streams, broadcast engineering and music engineering. For aspiring technologists, there are classes in coding, game design and robotics. Once a student completes a class, they can apply for industry internships with Metro Esports’ tech company partners. Metro’s technology programs are accredited by STEM.org. For more information about Metro Esports, visit https://metroesports.gg and follow @metroesportsus on Instagram.
About Central Bucks School District
Encompassing more than 120 square miles in Bucks County, Pennsylvania – the Central Bucks School District (CBSD) is the third largest school district in Pennsylvania. CBSD serves students in grades kindergarten through twelve in nine municipalities: the boroughs of Chalfont, Doylestown and New Britain; and the townships of Buckingham, Doylestown, New Britain, Plumstead, Warrington and Warwick - a population of more than 101,000. More than 3,000 faculty and staff serve more than 17,000 students in 15 elementary, 5 middle, and 3 high schools. To learn more, visit https://www.cbsd.org.
Shaon Berry
215-690-5370
https://metroesports.gg
