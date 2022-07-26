BAPS Publishing Relaunches Best Selling Author Bolaji Ajayi
Entrepreneur Turned Author, Turned Executive Producer for an Upcoming Animation Series, Based on the 1st African Action Superhero, Akiti the Hunter.
San Francisco, CA, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bolaji Animation Productions Studios Inc. (BAPS) has talented animators, writers, and artists from acclaimed animation movies and TV shows that have captured the imaginations of movie goers for over the last two decades. These artists are now leveraging their talents to diversify animations to address inclusivity matters for communities throughout the United States to bring people closer using entertainment and the art of storytelling.
BAPS will create original animation series and animated motion picture for theaters and entertainment streaming platforms. BAPS Animation studio is using Computer Graphic Interface, 2 Dimension, and 3 Dimension animations in storytelling process, producing original content that creates a real human connection with the world of fantasy and television magic. BAPS Studios’ goal is to give young authors and storytellers a place to go, to bring their literary work into animation reality.
BAPS studios will work to connect with creators from diverse backgrounds with a safe place to tell their unique stories about their cultural experiences and tell their stories without limitations. BAPS studios are equipped to support literary writers looking to convert their published and unpublished work into animations, television series, movies, and video games.
The Guardian News reports, "In the last few years, the world has felt unsafe without children gaining inspiration," from Founder of BAPS, and Author Bolaji Ajayi, a true gift to this generation. Bolaji Ajayi, aka Denise Ajayi Williams, is a legendary entrepreneur with a business empire including publishing, animation, philanthropy, and venture capitalism. Bolaji Ajayi republished her books after nearly two years of being sold out worldwide,” Bolaji Ajayi, the Guardian news.
Forbes Business Council quoted the founder of BAPS Studios stating, "As a business leader in Silicon Valley, I have even changed courses to weather this storm (resulting from the pandemic), by becoming an animation movie executive producer and owner of Bolaji Animation Production Studios. This year, I released my first NFT inspired by my animated children's book series Akiti the Hunter, bringing the connection between literary work, animation, art and technology," Bolaji Ajayi, Forbes Business Council.
Akiti the Hunter is a story about a hero who must continue defending his title with his homeland to gain respect and keep his power. Akiti the Hunter teaches readers about the strength of the mind versus the ability to fight off any approaching enemy with trickery and violence. Parents and teachers worldwide can use the Akiti the Hunter children's book series as an opportunity to freely discuss culture and diversity and the importance of celebrating them.
Kids were finally happy to take home a superhero representing members of their families. The superhero Akiti the Hunter became a staple in many American homes in 2014. The Author Bolaji Ajayi, Denise Williams, republished her books in February 2022, now available everywhere. Including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Ubuy, AbeBooks, Thriftbooks, Waterstones, Books-a-Million, Blackwells, Book Depository, and Wordery.
Bolaji Ajayi children's comic series celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of diverse cultures and unique characteristics, traits, rituals, and tribal significance, all observable through Akiti the Hunter Children's Book series. The Author, Bolaji Ajayi, has cooked up some exciting storylines that connect children from every background to the natural history of the West African heritage in the American culture. Bolaji Ajayi has her eyes set on the European, Asian, and Pan-African markets as her next entry point. In fact, the Guardian News reports, the author has cooked up some exciting storylines that connect children from every background to the natural history of the West African heritage in the American culture. Bolaji Ajayi has her eyes set on the European, Asian, and Pan-African markets as her next entry point.
During an interview the Sun News Daily quoted Bolaji Ajayi saying, “I saw Hollywood and children’s literary culture influenced by topics surrounding jungle themes and animal safari themes when talking about African culture. But they missed the people, the music, the art, the rituals, and the beautiful languages. Every time I dive into the animatic world of Akiti the Hunter, as captured by my animation team at Bolaji Animation Production Studios (BAPS), it is like taking a free flight to Nigeria in December. When so many family members return from abroad to home, sharing stories around the living room, celebrating Christmas, like the New Year, with fireworks and endless block parties throughout the city. Being away from home, I miss the food, the tropical weather, and the fantastic colorful fashion and history embedded in the fabrics hidden in our mother’s gele and buba. Africa is one of the most beautiful places globally, and no one will ever understand the magic that exists on that continent until fans of Akiti visit the country for themselves,” Bolaji Ajayi, the Sun Daily News.
Learn more about the author and the founder of BAPS studios, visit: www.akitithehunter.com
Bolaji Ajayi
669-249-8745
www.akitithehunter.com
669-249-8745
www.akitithehunter.com
