Wind Tunnel Allows Precise Thermal Studies of PCB Components

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is providing the CLWT-067 closed loop wind tunnel for thermally characterizing devices such as SSD cards, PCB components and heat sinks at controllable temperatures from ambient to 85°C. The wind tunnel produces air flows up to 7 m/s (1,400 ft/min). With customization, it can generate flows up to 50 m/s (10,000 ft/min). Its clear Lexan test chamber lets the user view the test specimen and allows for smoke stream and other flow visualization testing.