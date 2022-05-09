DIY Cold Plates Can be Customized for Precise Attachment to Hot Electronic Devices
Norwood, MA, May 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing DIY (do it yourself) cold plates for engineers to custom fit onto devices whose electronics need to be thermally managed for proper performance.
ATS’s family of DIY high-performance aluminum cold plates let engineers safely drill holes in patterns in a mounting pattern that matches the specific connection points of hot devices that need cooling, such as IGBTs, MOSFETs, or other power electronics. Each cold plate includes an etched, no-drill zone to provide a visual exclusion guide. When the right placement and design are determined, ATS can manufacture the cold plates to order.
Manufactured in the USA, ATS cold plates provide localized cooling by transferring heat from a hot device to a liquid that flows to a remote heat exchanger and dissipates into either the ambient or to another liquid in a secondary cooling system. Lightweight and providing a uniform cold plate surface temperature, each cold plate’s internal, mini-channel fin structure enhances the surface area to maximize heat transfer with low pressure drop characteristics and provides uniform cold plate surface temperature.
ATS cold plates have demonstrated to provide more than 30% better thermal performance than other commercially available cold plates.
Another key benefit of the DIY Cold Plate is how easily ATS can create custom versions in volume. Once an engineer has drilled holes and determined the optimum fit of the cold plate to their application, ATS can then take that design and manufacture the cold plates in volume for the engineer.
ATS’s DIY Cold Plates have been successfully used to create custom cold plates for EV Motorcycles, Military Vehicles, Commercial Aircraft, Electric Vehicles, High Performance Computing and any application where air cooling is insufficient.
More information about ATS DIY, do it yourself cold plates can be found at: https://www.qats.com/Products/Liquid-Cooling/Cold-Plates or visiting them at qats.com.
Contact
Rebecca O'Day
781-949-2521
https://qats.com
