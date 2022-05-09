DIY Cold Plates Can be Customized for Precise Attachment to Hot Electronic Devices

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing DIY (do it yourself) cold plates for engineers to custom fit onto devices whose electronics need to be thermally managed for proper performance. ATS’s family of DIY high-performance aluminum cold plates let engineers safely drill holes in patterns in a mounting pattern that matches the specific connection points of hot devices that need cooling, such as IGBTs, MOSFETs, or other power electronics.