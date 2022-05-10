2022 Juneteenth Golf Classic Benefiting the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Partners with Dallas Mavericks as Presenting Sponsor
Dallas, TX, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Juneteenth Golf Classic is proud to announce the Dallas Mavericks as the presenting sponsor for the 2022 Juneteenth Golf Classic. The Classic will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Golf Club of Dallas. The Dallas Mavericks will support the 2022 Juneteenth Golf Classic under their Mavs Take ACTION! initiative; which was launched in June 2020 out of the need to create sustainable and lasting change to racial inequalities, promote social justice and drive change in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
The Juneteenth Golf Classic not only serves to celebrate the federally recognized holiday of Juneteenth, but also uses this event to raise awareness and funds for Black-owned businesses. This year they are executing that goal in conjunction with the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce (DBCC), who will serve as this year’s benefiting sponsor through their President’s Microgrant Program.
“We’re really grateful to be the beneficiaries of this year’s event, after serving as such last year. In 2021 we were able to give away over $10,000 through our President’s Microgrant Program to local Black-owned businesses in the Dallas area as a direct result of the monies generated from the 2021 Juneteenth Golf Classic,” said Harrison Blair, president of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
The DBCC has made a firm commitment to supporting Black businesses in the Dallas Metroplex. In the past few years, they have raised millions of dollars in funding for Black-owned businesses.
The theme for the Juneteenth Golf Classic is, Celebrate, Support, Collaborate. With this event being held in celebration of the historic holiday, the intention is to bring local business owners and the community together.
The Golf Club of Dallas, located in the historic Red Bird area of the Oak Cliff community, serves a significant purpose in this year’s event; being they are the only Black-owned golf course in the state of Texas. The Golf Club of Dallas was purchased in 2019 by Dr. Tony Evans.
About Juneteenth Golf Classic
The Juneteenth Golf Classic is an annual golf event bringing awareness and raising funds for black owned businesses through the game of golf. Golfers travel from all around the U.S. to participate in this annual event. The Juneteenth Golf Classic partners with local nonprofit organizations and chambers of commerce to bring their mission to new markets. To find out more about the Juneteenth Golf Classic, visit www.juneteenthgolfclassic.com.
The Juneteenth Golf Classic not only serves to celebrate the federally recognized holiday of Juneteenth, but also uses this event to raise awareness and funds for Black-owned businesses. This year they are executing that goal in conjunction with the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce (DBCC), who will serve as this year’s benefiting sponsor through their President’s Microgrant Program.
“We’re really grateful to be the beneficiaries of this year’s event, after serving as such last year. In 2021 we were able to give away over $10,000 through our President’s Microgrant Program to local Black-owned businesses in the Dallas area as a direct result of the monies generated from the 2021 Juneteenth Golf Classic,” said Harrison Blair, president of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
The DBCC has made a firm commitment to supporting Black businesses in the Dallas Metroplex. In the past few years, they have raised millions of dollars in funding for Black-owned businesses.
The theme for the Juneteenth Golf Classic is, Celebrate, Support, Collaborate. With this event being held in celebration of the historic holiday, the intention is to bring local business owners and the community together.
The Golf Club of Dallas, located in the historic Red Bird area of the Oak Cliff community, serves a significant purpose in this year’s event; being they are the only Black-owned golf course in the state of Texas. The Golf Club of Dallas was purchased in 2019 by Dr. Tony Evans.
About Juneteenth Golf Classic
The Juneteenth Golf Classic is an annual golf event bringing awareness and raising funds for black owned businesses through the game of golf. Golfers travel from all around the U.S. to participate in this annual event. The Juneteenth Golf Classic partners with local nonprofit organizations and chambers of commerce to bring their mission to new markets. To find out more about the Juneteenth Golf Classic, visit www.juneteenthgolfclassic.com.
Contact
RAISA AgencyContact
Iman Cole
496-712-4626
Iman Cole
496-712-4626
Multimedia
Categories