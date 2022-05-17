North American Pet Insurance Market More Than Doubles in Four Years

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) announced that the pet insurance sector exceeded $2.83 B USD at year end 2021, and industry growth more than doubled over the past four years (2018 - 2021). NAPHIA’s 2022 State of the Industry Report shows a record $2.837 billion USD in total in-force premiums in 2021 (up over 30.5% from $2.175 billion USD in 2020) and over 4.41 million insured pets across North America (up 27.7% from over 3.45 million pets insured in 2020).