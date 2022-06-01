2022 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2022 members featuring 5 California sports legends, Al Davis - Raiders * John Madden – Raiders * Roy Firestone * Ted Robinson - Media * Bill Plaschke – LA Times. The 14th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 26th 4:00 p.m., at the Ontario Convention Center, CA.
Ontario, CA, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “We are proud to continue our tradition of recognizing incredible Californians who have made outstanding contributions at the highest level in sports,” said Christian Okoye, Founder, California Sports Hall of Fame. “The Class of 2022 truly embodies what sports is all about and we are excited to honor them during this special evening.” The Class of 2022 was selected by a special committee, comprised of past California Sports Hall of Fame inductees and celebrity athletes, for their outstanding contributions to the world of sports in California and/or their ties to the state.
Many former inductees and sports celebrities have been invited to attend and participate in an auction featuring rare sports memorabilia. They will meet and greet guests and help welcome the Class of 2022. Invited past inductees include California sports celebrities such as Dick Vermeil, Eric Dickerson, Dan Fouts, Bill Walton, Jackie Slater, Mike Powell, Tom Flores, Marcus Allen, Cheryl Miller, Karch Kiraly and many more. Proceeds will benefit student athletes.
About California Sports Hall of Fame
The California Sports Hall of Fame, founded in 2006, has a mission to capture the passion children and young adults have for sports and direct that energy to enhance their educational and personal goals. Through the organization’s efforts and resources, the California Sports Hall of Fame supports and promotes education and sports for underprivileged children and young adults.
For more information on the California Sports Hall of Fame, to purchase tickets and/or media access, please contact the California Sports Hall of Fame at:
Phone: (909) 481-3541
E-mail support@californiasportshalloffame.org
Website: www.californiasportshalloffame.org
Mailing address: PO Box 9323, Alta Loma, CA 91701.
