2022 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction

The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2022 members featuring 5 California sports legends, Al Davis - Raiders * John Madden – Raiders * Roy Firestone * Ted Robinson - Media * Bill Plaschke – LA Times. The 14th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 26th 4:00 p.m., at the Ontario Convention Center, CA.