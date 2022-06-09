Race Unity Day Conference Announced
The Bahá'ís of Scottsdale will be hosting a conference themed “Social Transformation and Promoting Race Amity in Education.”
Scottsdale, AZ, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Bahá'ís of Scottsdale will be hosting a Race Unity Day Conference, themed “Social Transformation and Promoting Race Amity in Education” on June 12, 2022 from 1-5pm at the Scottsdale Bahá'í Faith Community Center. All are invited and welcome.
This conference is a co-initiative with the NAACP-Maricopa County Branch, Arizona Faith Network, the United Nations Association-USA Phoenix Chapter, Arizona Interfaith Movement, and the Public Discourse & Social Action Taskforce of the Bahá'ís of Scottsdale.
The conference will feature a panel of speakers from various faiths and backgrounds, along with breakout sessions and musical performances. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
“If you desire with all your heart, friendship with every race on earth, your thought, spiritual and positive, will spread; it will become the desire of others, growing stronger and stronger, until it reaches the minds of all men.” -ʻAbdu'l-Bahá
About Race Unity Day
Race Unity Day (called “Race Amity Day” until 1965) was inaugurated in 1957 by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of the United States, the
annually elected governing council of the American Bahá'í community, to
promote racial harmony and understanding.
Sign Up: https://www.scottsdalebahai.org/2022/raceunitydaydetails/
Event Location: Scottsdale Bahá'í Faith Community Center, 6910 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
This conference is part of a series of Global Conferences on Social Transformation.
Contact:
pio@scottsdalebahai.org
www.scottsdalebahai.org
Contact
Darius Reneau
925-321-5905
scottsdalebahai.org
