AfroBrainiac Media, Inc. Launches Ed-Tech Company to Transform S.T.E.A.M. Education
The company combines Afrofuturism and digital technology to engage a new, diverse generation of S.T.E.A.M. learners.
New York, NY, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AfroBrainiac is pleased to announce the launch of its Media Ed-Tech company, which aims to transform traditional S.T.E.A.M. education by using digital technologies to inspire, educate, and accelerate the next generation of diverse S.T.E.A.M. leaders. AfroBrainiac is built on the foundation that immersive digital play provides new possibilities for children to reimagine learning and playing beyond schooling. As we navigate through the 4th industrial revolution of robotics and automation, AfroBrainiac is committed to investing in our youth and rebuilding the future of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math (S.T.E.A.M.). AfroBrainiac is currently raising capital to continue prototyping its flagship product The AfroBrainiac™ Magazine — a digital magazine featuring gamified, educational storylines that inspire children to engage with S.T.E.A.M. subject matters in a fun and exciting new format. AfroBrainiac is currently seeking strategic funding opportunities and invites the community to join them on their mission to transform education for the better. To contact or learn more about AfroBrainiac, visit www.afrobrainiac.com.
AfroBrainiac Media, Inc. was founded on November 18, 2021 in Brooklyn, NY. At its core, AfroBrainiac is a media education-technology (Ed-Tech) company that combines digital play with influences from Afrofuturism, a movement to incorporate Black culture and history into science fiction themes. Historically, Black Americans have been least likely to enter high-paying S.T.E.A.M. fields, effectively barring this group from a path to generate and build wealth. Without concerted effort, automation will heighten these disparities that already harm Black Americans, since over 60% of the Black American workforce is most vulnerable to these transformations. The rise in automation has also led parents to look for ways to prepare their children for a future that will require a strong background in S.T.E.A.M. As a company, AfroBrainiac sees this as an opportunity to improve the collective socioeconomic status of Black Americans by investing in the next generation of diverse S.T.E.A.M. leaders.
Jeremy Vincent, CEO and founder of AfroBrainiac said, “Our goal is to empower Black children and their parents by providing them with resources and guidance specific to their S.T.E.A.M. education development needs. Our products and services will not only be affordable for most parents but will also help to fill in the disparity gaps that Black households typically face. In the palm of their hands, parents will have a central platform for their child’s educational needs. Wealthy families have a host of resources, tools, and other advantages at their disposal to ensure the educational development and success of their children; We hope AfroBrainiac will help to level the playing field.”
AfroBrainiac will take a three-pronged approach to provide value for Black children, their parents, and their educators:
1. AfroBrainiac will foreground positive representative role models, celebrating the immense contributions of Black S.T.E.A.M. professionals to their fields.
2. AfroBrainiac will provide targeted resources and guidance to parents, via learning reports, to help them continue their children’s development in S.T.E.A.M. fields.
3. AfroBrainiac will introduce and engage Black children to S.T.E.A.M. subjects during some of their most formative years to make a real difference in their development.
With this approach, the company is uniquely designed to deliver value to Black children while gaining market share and scaling globally with market trajectories. To achieve this mission and deliver on our promises, AfroBrainiac is currently developing its foundational product, The AfroBrainiac™ Magazine. This will be the first of its kind digital, story-driven S.T.E.A.M. magazine that creates opportunities for interactive playing, experimenting, designing, and learning to inspire children to engage with S.T.E.A.M. subjects.
“Our company has been very forward-thinking about digital technology and the opportunity that it gives us,” said Jeremy. “Technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual/augmented reality provide us with new opportunities for children to learn and play. It also allows us to assess children's engagement through data analytics, providing feedback on children’s learning and developmental needs. Our digital magazine will give parents a guilt-free screen time option that will return loads of benefits.”
Building these types of digital products requires an extensive amount of capital/money to effectively develop, test, launch, and scale. But in 2021, Black founders only received about 1.3% of the $309 billion allocated by venture capital investors. As a result, AfroBrainiac is currently seeking strategic funding alternatives, such as reward-based crowdfunding and community events in order to bootstrap the company outside of the venture capital framework.
“It takes a village to raise a child, so as a company we have a deep sense of responsibility because we know that our destinies are bound with those we serve,” said Jeremy. “With this, we would like to ask our community and allies for help by doing the following: i) follow, like and share our social media content, ii) plug into our newsletter for updates, and iii) patronize our online store.”
So as we celebrate Juneteenth, join AfroBrainiac on its mission to prepare a new generation of children who will reinvent future civilizations for the better.
AfroBrainiac is a media Ed Tech company that aims to inspire, educate, and celebrate Black children by empowering them to learn about subjects and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (S.T.E.A.M.).
Jeremy Vincent
347-228-6216
www.afrobrainiac.com/
