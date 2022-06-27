Celeste 2022 Midterm Election, Author Claudette Milner Publishes Her Analysis of the Critical Issues Facing This Country
Claudette Milner releases two editions from her Forgiven of Our Transgressions series entitled "Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Karen, Attack on Our Children" and "Forgiven of Our Transgressions: No Path to Citizenship." The Forgiven of Our Transgressions series has 28 Editions and is Available on Amazon US, UK, AU, CA, DE, FR, NL, JP, BR, ES, MX, SE, PL for purchase.
Louisville, KY, June 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Author and song writer Claudette Milner is the author of the Forgiven of Our Transgressions series editions 1-28. She has recently released her analysis of the critical issues both parties have failed in passing groundbreaking legislation. Her two works include:
Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Celeste, No Path to Citizenship explores all aspects of a Pathway to Citizenship.
Excerpts from fictional series. "Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Celeste, No Path to Citizenship." Edition 26
Celeste Martinez and Javier Gonzalez want to build a future together. His status as a DACA recipient leaves their future in a state of uncertainty. The American Dream and Promise Act is stagnate in the senate. The legality of DACA is on the court docket. None of these promise a road to citizenship. Can we as Christians deny our moral obligation to make things right. Is the land of opportunity a slogan and not obtainable for some?
Excerpts from fictional series.
"Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Karen, Attack on Our Children" is the 27th edition of the Forgiven of Our Transgressions series. During school, Karen Gaines experiences a mass shooting. This continuation of the Gaines family is an analysis of the sale of assault weapons to those under the age of 21 and the response by politicians that choose party over the lives of our children.
Forgiven of Our Transgressions is the most diverse and prolific series written this decade. It also profiles the conflict between Christianity and the world, seeking to define true discipleship.
Ms. Milner's other works include "The Children of Plains Estates" series Volumes 1-5 and other published works.
The author brilliantly uses simplistic views and emotions of children to expose "our" prejudices, bigotries, and unfounded apprehensions based on lack of knowledge and understanding of cultural, racial, physical, and psychological differences.
Claudette Milner's novel, Children of Plains Estates is the perfect definition for the melting pot called "America."
Review taken from Betsy's Literary Page
Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Celeste, No Path to Citizenship explores all aspects of a Pathway to Citizenship.
Excerpts from fictional series. "Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Celeste, No Path to Citizenship." Edition 26
Celeste Martinez and Javier Gonzalez want to build a future together. His status as a DACA recipient leaves their future in a state of uncertainty. The American Dream and Promise Act is stagnate in the senate. The legality of DACA is on the court docket. None of these promise a road to citizenship. Can we as Christians deny our moral obligation to make things right. Is the land of opportunity a slogan and not obtainable for some?
Excerpts from fictional series.
"Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Karen, Attack on Our Children" is the 27th edition of the Forgiven of Our Transgressions series. During school, Karen Gaines experiences a mass shooting. This continuation of the Gaines family is an analysis of the sale of assault weapons to those under the age of 21 and the response by politicians that choose party over the lives of our children.
Forgiven of Our Transgressions is the most diverse and prolific series written this decade. It also profiles the conflict between Christianity and the world, seeking to define true discipleship.
Ms. Milner's other works include "The Children of Plains Estates" series Volumes 1-5 and other published works.
The author brilliantly uses simplistic views and emotions of children to expose "our" prejudices, bigotries, and unfounded apprehensions based on lack of knowledge and understanding of cultural, racial, physical, and psychological differences.
Claudette Milner's novel, Children of Plains Estates is the perfect definition for the melting pot called "America."
Review taken from Betsy's Literary Page
Contact
Claudette MilnerContact
Claudette Milner
502-314-1731
www.claudettemilner.com
claudettemilner@icloud.com
Claudette Milner
502-314-1731
www.claudettemilner.com
claudettemilner@icloud.com
Multimedia
Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Karen, Attack on Our Children
Analysis of the Gun Safety Legislation. The call to ban the sale of assault weapons to those under the age of 21 years old.
Forgiven of Our Transgressions: Celeste, No Path to Citizenship
With DACA heading to the court the Senate is showing no intent to pass a pathway to Citizenship.
Categories