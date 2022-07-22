Maranatha Christian Writers’ Conference 2022 Celebrates 45 Years of Helping Authors Achieve Their Writing Goals, with a Full Lineup of Speakers and Faculty

Happening in-person September 22-24, 2022, The Maranatha Christian Writers’ Conference 2022 celebrates its 45th year, with a lineup of agents, editors and authors including keynote speaker, New York Times bestselling author Charles Martin; award-winning editor, author and product developer Kim Childress, and a full program packed with outstanding publishing professionals.