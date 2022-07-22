Maranatha Christian Writers’ Conference 2022 Celebrates 45 Years of Helping Authors Achieve Their Writing Goals, with a Full Lineup of Speakers and Faculty
Happening in-person September 22-24, 2022, The Maranatha Christian Writers’ Conference 2022 celebrates its 45th year, with a lineup of agents, editors and authors including keynote speaker, New York Times bestselling author Charles Martin; award-winning editor, author and product developer Kim Childress, and a full program packed with outstanding publishing professionals.
Caledonia, MI, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 45th annual Maranatha Christian Writers Conference 2022 will be taking place live and in person at the Maranatha Bible and Missionary College and Conference Center, on beautiful Lake Michigan.
Honoring this momentous year, the 2022 Conference features a full lineup of authors, editors, agents, and an outstanding industry professionals gathered to equip authors in meeting their writing goals, such as keynote speaker Charles Martin, New York Times bestselling author of sixteen novels, including his latest, The Record Keeper.
“Over the past eight years, Maranatha greatly impacted my career and created invaluable lifelong connections,” says conference Executive Director, Sherry Hoppen. “I am excited for our top-notch faculty and staff, ready to give advice, provide direction, and the promise of a valuable opportunity for writers.”
Especially in today’s tumultuous publishing world, good advice from those on the inside is more important than ever, and the Maranatha Writers Conference seeks to teach not only the craft but also the culture of writing. Every attendee is entitled to six face-to-face meetings with the faculty member(s) of their choosing at no additional charge. These one-on-one appointments offer, opportunities to share their works with faculty for feedback and possible publication, this was the case for first time author Karen Wingate, a 2021 conference attendee, who got her start at Maranatha and went on to publish her award-winning book, With Fresh Eyes.
Packed with inspirational, informative networking events, the 2022 faculty includes representatives from Baker Publishing, Bright Future Press, Childress Ink, Credo Publications, EA Publishing, Iron Stream Media, JET Marketing, Keys for Kids, Kregel Publications, Leverage Creative Group, Make Your Break, Write Now Editing, and more.
This conference attracts novice and experienced writers from around the globe. Registration is open now, and space is limited. If you have a story to share, this conference has the proven ability to help you find publication success.
About Maranatha Christian Writers' Conference:
Hosted by Maranatha Bible & Missionary Conference for over 45 years, Maranatha Christian Writers' Conference has been the right place to equip authors to meet their writing goals. Learn more about the speakers and the full schedule at maranathachristianwriters.com.
Contact:
Erica Rinde: erica@maranathachristianwriters.com
4759 Lake Harbor Road, Norton Shores, MI 49441, (231) 798-2161.
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr. SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
