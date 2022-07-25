Jedsy to Participate at 2022 AACC
Drone delivery made for Laboratories.
Middletown, DE, July 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jedsy today announced that at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Lab Expo in Chicago, July 24-28, the company will participate in two presentations, which will take place from July 26-28, 2022, given by the company’s CEO Herbert Weirather and Sales Manager of Jedsy, Christian Bredemeier. The presentation located at booth #568 entitled, "Jedsy: Drone Delivery for Labs" will include a showcase of the use and options of medical drone delivery technology. With the ability to land at its unique window landing stations the presentations will focus on the characteristics of drone technology delivering life-saving medical supplies in record time without the limitations of traditional modes of delivery transportation.
Jedsy drones were developed especially to support laboratories, hospitals and doctors' needs. The customer user experience was the top priority during the Jedsy drone development. Herbert Weirather, CEO and founder of Jedsy, believes that in the medical sector a logistics solution is needed that requires time-saving delivery directly to the building.
Traditional drone delivery into an open field or via a parachute is not practical for many laboratories and not customer-oriented. The Jedsy drone can land directly at a window, on a balcony or on the facade of the building thanks to the latest technology and robotics.
The Jedsy app allows users to send packages with just one click. Jedsy drones recharge automatically at the point of arrival. The drone is always battery-charged and ready to go when you need to send supplies.
This offers the following advantages for laboratories:
- Cost savings on specimen shipping
- Consistent workload, no peaks as with traditional deliveries
- Better and more economical capacity utilization of laboratory equipment
- Enable faster results which can be sold for additional fee
- Always available and recharges at drone docking stations
- Better customer experience for both sender and receiver
You are welcome to make an appointment at the show directly under this link and convince yourself of the Jedsy drone.
Book your Slot at AACC now (https://calendly.com/jedsy_aacc/jedsy-at-aacc?month=2022-07)
About Jedsy
Jedsy is a Swiss-American delivery drone startup. With their unique delivery drone, they are the only provider that can land directly at the building. This creates a unique customer experience because the deliveries arrive directly where they are needed. Especially for time-critical deliveries (i.e. in the medical field), Jedsy drones are an absolute game-changer and can save lives.
Additional information about Jedsy can be found by visiting their websites and social media platform:
www.jedsy.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jedsy
YouTube - Jedsy
Press Contact:
Communications Director
Monique Smith-Sarr
msmithsarr@jedsy.com
+1-248-416-4007
Jedsy drones were developed especially to support laboratories, hospitals and doctors' needs. The customer user experience was the top priority during the Jedsy drone development. Herbert Weirather, CEO and founder of Jedsy, believes that in the medical sector a logistics solution is needed that requires time-saving delivery directly to the building.
Traditional drone delivery into an open field or via a parachute is not practical for many laboratories and not customer-oriented. The Jedsy drone can land directly at a window, on a balcony or on the facade of the building thanks to the latest technology and robotics.
The Jedsy app allows users to send packages with just one click. Jedsy drones recharge automatically at the point of arrival. The drone is always battery-charged and ready to go when you need to send supplies.
This offers the following advantages for laboratories:
- Cost savings on specimen shipping
- Consistent workload, no peaks as with traditional deliveries
- Better and more economical capacity utilization of laboratory equipment
- Enable faster results which can be sold for additional fee
- Always available and recharges at drone docking stations
- Better customer experience for both sender and receiver
You are welcome to make an appointment at the show directly under this link and convince yourself of the Jedsy drone.
Book your Slot at AACC now (https://calendly.com/jedsy_aacc/jedsy-at-aacc?month=2022-07)
About Jedsy
Jedsy is a Swiss-American delivery drone startup. With their unique delivery drone, they are the only provider that can land directly at the building. This creates a unique customer experience because the deliveries arrive directly where they are needed. Especially for time-critical deliveries (i.e. in the medical field), Jedsy drones are an absolute game-changer and can save lives.
Additional information about Jedsy can be found by visiting their websites and social media platform:
www.jedsy.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jedsy
YouTube - Jedsy
Press Contact:
Communications Director
Monique Smith-Sarr
msmithsarr@jedsy.com
+1-248-416-4007
Contact
JedsyContact
Monique Smith Sarr
725-256-9936
www.jedsy.com
Monique Smith Sarr
725-256-9936
www.jedsy.com
Categories