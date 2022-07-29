SIFTMedia 215 Release of 2022 State of Women Identified Film & Media Makers of Color in the Philadelphia/Mid Atlantic Region – Listen To What I Say Report

The aim of this report serves as an invitation to funders, stakeholders, allies and supporters to come to the table prepared to listen, partner and strategize on plans with women of color film and media makers to enhance and sustain their lives, so as to enhance the sector and the region as a whole.