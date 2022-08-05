NoviSign Digital Signage Japan Deploys On-Prem Screens to Improve Cat Adoptions and Donations in Japan
Tokyo Cat Guardian, a pet rescue organization, implements digital signage to improve communications around cat adoption
Tokyo, Japan, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NoviSign Digital Signage improves cat adoption and information sharing by implementing digital signage at cat location centers. Before implementing digital signage, the means of learning about the cats for adoption and asking for donations was not centralized and easy to manage. In addition, receiving donations for the program was difficult to facilitate. As a result, Tokoyo Cat Guardian (TCG) wanted to enhance its facility communications with visitors using digital signage (watch this).
An Easy to Set-Up and Manage Solution
To help broadcast their organization communications to families, TCG looked to install screens at high traffic vocal points of their facility. On the screens, they set informative slideshows, videos, scrolling tickers, and how to donate messages to display.
All of the notifications were set up using NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software. Using the drag-and-drop widgets, TCG set up the layout they wished to display on the screen. Then, as TCG wanted to send new notifications to the screens, they would log in to their account and make updates. Within minutes their screens will update.
The Results
After TCG introduced Digital Signage, they noticed that many people were interested in the information shown on the screen. They asked for more precise information on donations and how to take care of cats. Also, they could provide necessary information at a crucial moment, such as during waiting.
During weekends, the shelter cat cafe is open for people to come and spend time with the cats in the shelter. However, because of the COVID-19 situation and to lower stress on the cats, they limit how many people can enter the cafe at a time. Therefore, TCG can display information to the customers while waiting, educating them and free them from boredom.
About NoviSign
With over 50,000 global installations across five continents, NoviSign has a proven track record of successfully helping partners sell and deploy dynamic visual communication solutions. Clients include: Disney, Dole, Home Depot, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John's Pizza and many more.
NoviSign allows anyone to design, deploy and manage a complete digital signage solution from training to total support. From their intuitive "drag-and-drop" web-based design Studio to RFID integrations to fun and engaging digital signage social walls, NoviSign's platform is scalable, cloud-based and easy-to-use.
An Easy to Set-Up and Manage Solution
To help broadcast their organization communications to families, TCG looked to install screens at high traffic vocal points of their facility. On the screens, they set informative slideshows, videos, scrolling tickers, and how to donate messages to display.
All of the notifications were set up using NoviSign's cloud-based digital signage software. Using the drag-and-drop widgets, TCG set up the layout they wished to display on the screen. Then, as TCG wanted to send new notifications to the screens, they would log in to their account and make updates. Within minutes their screens will update.
The Results
After TCG introduced Digital Signage, they noticed that many people were interested in the information shown on the screen. They asked for more precise information on donations and how to take care of cats. Also, they could provide necessary information at a crucial moment, such as during waiting.
During weekends, the shelter cat cafe is open for people to come and spend time with the cats in the shelter. However, because of the COVID-19 situation and to lower stress on the cats, they limit how many people can enter the cafe at a time. Therefore, TCG can display information to the customers while waiting, educating them and free them from boredom.
About NoviSign
With over 50,000 global installations across five continents, NoviSign has a proven track record of successfully helping partners sell and deploy dynamic visual communication solutions. Clients include: Disney, Dole, Home Depot, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John's Pizza and many more.
NoviSign allows anyone to design, deploy and manage a complete digital signage solution from training to total support. From their intuitive "drag-and-drop" web-based design Studio to RFID integrations to fun and engaging digital signage social walls, NoviSign's platform is scalable, cloud-based and easy-to-use.
Contact
NoviSignContact
Chad Bogan
+1 (646) 893-7770
www.novisign.com
Chad Bogan
+1 (646) 893-7770
www.novisign.com
Categories