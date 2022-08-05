Fire and Life Safety Initiative
Tri-Star Design announced a design and development initiative focused on the fire and life safety industry.
Boston, MA, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tri-Star Design today announced a design and development initiative focused on the fire and life safety industry. A recognized leader in electronic product design with a highly skilled team of engineers that support full turn-key designs including electrical, mechanical, software engineering, user interface, regulatory and operations management.
A leading fire & life safety industry consultant Michael A. Troiano, CEO at MATAS Global stated: “Tri-Star Design’s expertise in wired/wireless communication technologies, high performance audio signal processing, quality management system certifications and turn key development options makes them an excellent partner. I regularly recommend Tri-Star Design to my manufacturing clients around the world to support their product development needs.”
To learn more go to, www.tristardes.com/fire-life-safety/
Contact
Paul Errico
508-625-1185
www.tristardes.com
