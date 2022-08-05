Alan Roger Currie to Resume His Face-to-Face Coaching Sessions with Clients

Alan Roger Currie, the first African-American Dating Coach in the world, will resume his One-on-One/Face-to-Face Coaching Sessions with clients beginning in October of this year. Currie is the author of a number of books including "Mode One" and "No FREE Attention," and is a popular YouTuber specializing in dating & relationships advice for single heterosexual men, women, and married & unmarried couples. Currie also offers advice in the area of BDSM and Polyamory.