Alan Roger Currie to Resume His Face-to-Face Coaching Sessions with Clients
Alan Roger Currie, the first African-American Dating Coach in the world, will resume his One-on-One/Face-to-Face Coaching Sessions with clients beginning in October of this year. Currie is the author of a number of books including "Mode One" and "No FREE Attention," and is a popular YouTuber specializing in dating & relationships advice for single heterosexual men, women, and married & unmarried couples. Currie also offers advice in the area of BDSM and Polyamory.
Beverly Hills, CA, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After approximately three years of inactivity, Book Author and Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie is ready to resume his highly popular One-on-One / Face-to-Face Coaching Sessions with male (and female) clients.
Currie last executed a One-on-One / Face-to-Face Coaching Session with a client in late August 2019. Beginning with September 1, 2019 until now, Currie has only offered Email Consultations and Skype / Telephone / Zoom Consultations with his clients.
Currie copyrighted his first book in 1997 and published his first eBook version of "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking" in May 1999.
Currie primarily helps men, women, and couples improve their conversation skills and overall social skills, their sense of self-confidence and self-esteem, and their ability to be perceived by members of the opposite sex as charismatic and persuasively charming. Currie also helps men and women weed out the negative impact of their profound fear of being rejected as well as diminish the negative impact of their egotistical insecurities.
Currie offers a 4-hour session (1 day), an 8-hour session (1 day or 2 days), and a 14-hour session (3 days) for men, women, and couples.
Click Here for more information about Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie.
Currie last executed a One-on-One / Face-to-Face Coaching Session with a client in late August 2019. Beginning with September 1, 2019 until now, Currie has only offered Email Consultations and Skype / Telephone / Zoom Consultations with his clients.
Currie copyrighted his first book in 1997 and published his first eBook version of "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking" in May 1999.
Currie primarily helps men, women, and couples improve their conversation skills and overall social skills, their sense of self-confidence and self-esteem, and their ability to be perceived by members of the opposite sex as charismatic and persuasively charming. Currie also helps men and women weed out the negative impact of their profound fear of being rejected as well as diminish the negative impact of their egotistical insecurities.
Currie offers a 4-hour session (1 day), an 8-hour session (1 day or 2 days), and a 14-hour session (3 days) for men, women, and couples.
Click Here for more information about Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie.
Contact
Mode One Multimedia, Inc.Contact
Alan Roger Currie
1-219-789-1948
http://patreon.com/modeone
Ms. Adrienne Yates (Publicist): 1-614-975-5690
Alan Roger Currie
1-219-789-1948
http://patreon.com/modeone
Ms. Adrienne Yates (Publicist): 1-614-975-5690
Categories