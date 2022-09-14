Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries
According to equipment specialist Todd Hewitt, the answer is yes.
What is Helmet Glide?
“Helmet Glide is a nanotechnology liquid that transforms a regular, polished helmet. Applying Helmet Glide creates a slick surface to the outer shell of the helmet. This results in 25+% reduction in surface tension. Our goal was to transform the Helmet to lower the frictional forces that a football player experiences in live action. Thus, keeping the player's head and neck moving in an unavoidable high-impact, sudden collision situation," says Kevin McLean, Diamond Seal Systems' Helmet Glide Co-Founder.
Todd Hewitt is the son of Don Hewitt. Don Hewitt famously served as the equipment manager for the Los Angeles Rams and Saint Louis Rams from 1967 to 1994. Todd followed in his father's footsteps and was employed with the Los Angeles Rams from 1979 to 2011. He was a part of the Ram staff when they won the Super Bowl in the year 2000. Subsequently, Todd served as the director of equipment operations at the University of Southern California from 2012 to 2021. Todd says, “These guys called me out of the blue in 2013 to see if I would test their product on one of our Trojan helmets. I get approached by people all the time, but this time I was intrigued by the science behind the product they called Helmet Glide. So, I said, ‘yes’ I’ll try it out.”
What surprised Todd was that once the Glide was applied to the helmet and the excess was wiped off, it did not come off on his hands. Additionally, the helmet’s color clarity was nothing like he’d seen before. Todd noticed that through the years from using it on the helmets that there was a dramatic drop in head trauma. Todd says that using the helmet glide over the years has made his job so much easier in the maintenance of the helmets as well. “It's the best thing since sliced bread,” Todd says chuckling. “It really is the best invention that I have experienced in my career to put on football helmets. We used to use harsh chemicals and polishes back in the day that take a back seat to what Helmet Glide does to the helmet. I recommend the NFL, NCAA, all parents, coaches, players, athletic directors and equipment directors take a long, hard serious look at what this does for the safety of its players."
Disclaimer: Helmet Glide is produced by Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Helmet-to-helmet contact should be always avoided. No helmet add-ons can prevent concussion or neck injury from happening in all situations. Proper tackling techniques should be coached to players at all levels to avoid such types of helmet-to-helmet collisions.
Helmet Glide can be found on the web at HelmetGlide.com and Facebook.
