Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries

A nanotechnology liquid contributes to the safety of football players in today's game, according to long-time college and professional football equipment manager Todd Hewitt. "It's the best thing since sliced bread." Helmet Glide is a liquid product that is sprayed on and wiped off football helmets. It reduces surface tension by more than 25% thereby decreasing the rotational friction. It also protects the helmets and masks, keeping them in play longer. HG has been used in all levels since 2013.