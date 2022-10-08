CallonDoc Provides Immediate Healthcare Support Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
CallonDoc is helping those affected by Hurricane Ian by providing immediate access to healthcare. CallonDoc is offering same day online visits and prescriptions for immediate relief and availability to care.
Dallas, TX, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CallonDoc, America's highest rated telemedicine company, is supporting patients affected by Hurricane Ian with fifty percent off consultations and prescription refill services to help those in need of or without access to their medications.
“Patients who take regular prescriptions or those who need access to care must have options available now,” said CallonDoc Founder and CEO Dr. TJ Oshun. “During these uncertain times, CallonDoc wants to offer relief and immediate availability to healthcare.”
Patients can get care for over 70 conditions online in the following categories: women’s health, men’s health, pediatrics, urgent care, chronic health, mental health, STDs, prescription refills, lab testing and more. To get treated, visit www.CallonDoc.com, select your condition, and fill out a five-minute online questionnaire. CallonDoc doctors will then review and prescribe the appropriate medication that can be picked up in one to two hours at any US pharmacy.
CallonDoc is available seven days a week, including nights, weekends and holidays for instant online care. Patient’s do not need an appointment or insurance for a doctor’s consultation and can select any pharmacy of choice for same day prescription pick-up.
To get care now, visit: https://www.callondoc.com/en/consultation and use promo code: HURRICANEIAN for fifty percent off now through the end of October.
About CallonDoc
CallonDoc is a web-based healthcare platform created by licensed primary care practitioners currently practicing medicine in the U.S. All patient visits and corresponding personal information entries are completely confidential, secured by the latest data encryption technologies, enabling users to engage in online medical consultations for prescription medications related to everything from relatively minor issues like ear infections and allergies to more chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and hypertension. To learn more, visit www.callondoc.com.
Media Contact
Bailey Bryan
817-823-8603
baileyb@callondoc.com
