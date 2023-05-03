Cyclists Ride Through MA, NH, and ME in Tri-State Trek to Benefit ALS Research
June 24-25, cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the Tri-State Trek, a New England cycling event raising funds for cutting-edge research to end ALS.
Watertown, MA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s most comprehensive drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments for ALS, will host the 21st annual Tri-State Trek from June 24-25, 2023. Hundreds of cyclists will take part in the weekend event to raise awareness and funds for cutting-edge ALS research. Registration is still open to join the trek, which begins and ends in Durham, New Hampshire, and continues along routes through Massachusetts and Maine. Riders can register at tst.als.net.
The Tri-State Trek began in 2003 with just 16 cyclists and now, in its 21st year, the event is expected to include 400 riders who will come together for an amazing weekend of athleticism and camaraderie. This year, the Trek has changed location to offer riders safer and more scenic routes throughout New England. In addition, participants have the option to bike for one or two days, from 30 to 100 miles per day – making the event accessible for both beginner and advanced cyclists.
“We are really excited to be able to offer more options for riders of varying abilities. We have routes for experienced cyclists who are looking for a challenge, but we also have great options for newer cyclists who might be participating in an endurance event for the first time. Whatever your experience level or reason for riding, we can guarantee that you will have an unforgettable weekend and that you will leave with a new network of friends who feel like family,” said Carol Hamilton, VP of Fundraising and Development at ALS TDI.
While many participants have a direct connection to ALS, the Tri-State Trek is open to anyone who is interested in cycling. All riders can feel good knowing that the donations they raise are being used to fund critical research to end ALS – a disease that currently has no cures.
“Once a person is diagnosed with ALS, they often only survive three-to-five years. The pace of research to discover ALS treatments at ALS TDI is crucial and that pace is dictated by our funding. Fundraising is key,” said Fernando Vieira M.D., CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of ALS TDI. “The Tri-State Trek brings together cyclists, not just from the Northeast, but from across the country, to raise funds and awareness to ultimately end ALS.”
The Tri-State Trek offers varying course options to support rider abilities and fundraising levels. Each day, the ride will begin and end in Durham, NH, allowing riders the option to easily participate for one or two days.
Registration for the Tri-State Trek is open now through June 5, 2023. For more information and to register, visit tst.als.net.
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and its researchers discover and develop potential treatments for ALS. It is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, ALS TDI understands the urgent need to slow and stop this disease.
Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI has more than 30 full-time, industry-trained, drug development experts on staff. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information.
Contact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
