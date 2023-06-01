Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Awareness and Funding for the Clubhouse Approach to Recovery
Clubhouse International is proud to power Clubhouse Giving Day™. Now in its third year, the initiative offers an excellent opportunity for the global Clubhouse network to come together to raise awareness about mental illness and to raise funds that will grow and strengthen the Clubhouse approach to recovery around the world.
Clubhouse International is pleased to share this opportunity with its Clubhouse network; Clubhouse Giving Day is an easy, fun way for the network – currently 340 Clubhouses in 34 countries, to promote their local program and to fundraise together on a dedicated day. It is an effective way to raise visibility of the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation and highlight how it transforms individual lives and communities. In 2022, more than 40 Clubhouses joined the initiative to collectively raise nearly $227,000.
Why a Giving Day? A “Giving Day” is a strategy gaining traction that promotes a nonprofit organization on a dedicated day, apart from #GivingTuesday or other federated giving days where there are many competing nonprofit organizations.
Particularly in the past few years, as donors and nonprofits reduce their offline giving, online giving and giving days have grown significantly. In addition, online giving in no longer only utilized by younger donors. Research indicates donors ages 55 and older now make up approximately 45% of all donors giving online.
Together, with its partner, GiveGab, Clubhouse International provides a best-in-class platform, training and coaching; a dedicated website; a toolkit with resources, branded social share graphics and sample messaging templates; best practices for incentivizing participation; and a concerted strategy for successful execution of Clubhouse Giving Day.
Why Support Clubhouse International? One person in 25 will experience a serious mental illness, such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, in their lifetime. There are simply not enough resources for everyone with a mental illness who needs support. The mission of Clubhouse International is to help change that.
Members of the Clubhouse network are able to fulfill their potential and achieve a sense of belonging, dignity, and self-worth through the proven Clubhouse approach that includes help with employment, education, wellness and more. Today, approximately 100,000 people living with mental illness worldwide have access to a Clubhouse.
Starting a Clubhouse can take years. Clubhouse International is here to help; the organization is currently working with nearly 50 Startup groups in 15 countries. In the past 18 months, Clubhouse International has supported 22 new Clubhouses in joining the Clubhouse network, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
We invite you to spread the word about Clubhouse Giving Day and to make a contribution. Follow us on social media and visit Clubhouse Giving Day to learn how you can support Clubhouse International in its mission to provide recovery opportunities to more people living with mental illness.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based approaches to mental health care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are 340 Clubhouses operating in 34 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307
