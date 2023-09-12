Putting the Power to Choose Back in the Hands of Lineman & People That Need to Know
Huskie Tools, the top-tier North American manufacturer of crimping, cutting, bending, and pulling tools for the lineman industry, has supplied state-of-the-art technology to these warriors of the weather and wire for over 45 years. Whether it’s a standard installation, cleaning up after a disaster, they make it “Job #1” to ensure linemen have what it takes to get the job done right. Visit them at the 2023 Utility Expo Show in Louisville, KY, September 26-28 to experience "The Power to Choose."
Huskie Tools will be at the 2023 Utility Expo Show in Louisville, KY, between September 26-28, 2023. They would like you to stop by booth #S3631 in the south building of the Kennedy Exposition Center so they can show you the “Power to Choose” difference through the incredible technology they have that will help you in keeping your people equipped with the best tools possible. Everyone knows that the utility industry is changing due to the advent of new infrastructure laws. Ensure you are prepared to meet the new requirements with the best tools for the job, Huskie Tools. If you are interested in finding out more about the Utility industry’s changing requirements as well as safety and operations regulations, come by their booth for information and networking.
“Here at Huskie Tools, we are always excited for the opportunity to engage with our end-users one-on-one. This show allows us to have face time with the people that we support every day. Take the opportunity to come by and see our new industry-leading equipment catalog for 2023. We listen and collaborate with our customers to create solutions that fit their specific need,” said Huskie Tools Director of Marketing, Greg Holmes.
If you’re a utility company or an operations professional, this is a can’t-miss show. And Huskie is a can’t miss vendor. Come by and see how Huskie can help to give you insight & knowledge that will help you and your organization achieve new levels of success. This show is where utility linemen and infrastructure companies come to gain a better understanding of new regulations, be inspired by motivating presenters, and discover new Huskie products and services that will assist in your day-to-day operations.
“We are always looking for these types of opportunities so we can talk about the latest technologies and upcoming improvements like our new EVS System we recently launched. We’re always developing solutions that provide the most innovative, powerful, safest, and ergonomically friendly tools in the business for our customers,” said Huskie Tools Business & Product Development Director Dan Voss.
Stop by Huskie Tools booth #S3631 at the show and see why they stay ahead of the curve when it comes to having the equipment you need to keep current with new industry regulations. Their tools are the fastest, safest, and most versatile technologies available to linemen today. They would love to discuss how their tools feature industry- leading ergonomic designs that are lightweight and allow for ease of right or left-handed usage and how their tool line addresses the new industry regulations. If you need to Cut, Crimp, or Bend wire, or even pull posts, Huskie Tools unique line of designs provides users with regulation exceeding ease of operation, unmatched control, and versatility across multiple applications.
Born and raised in Chicago, Huskie Tools has long been a category leader when it comes to catering to the wants and needs of the linemen community. They’re not a broad-based tool company that decided to add on a selection of linemen tools, they are a company that specifically caters to linemen, period. Specialty tool solutions for a very niche market. They understand linemen, and they understand and cater to their needs. Linemen are those brave men and women who, rain or shine, are always ready to answer the call of duty. Their mission is simple yet crucial: keep power flowing so everyone has the safe and reliable electricity they depend on.
From the “Back of the Yards” to the “Monsters of the Midway,” Chicago has always been a “City of Big Shoulders,” and Huskie Tools have been the tool of choice for the linemen and linewomen that “Get the Job Done!” Huskie Tools was born and raised in the Windy City and continues to supply linemen in their quest to keep the power on.
About Huskie Tools, LLC − Huskie Tools has been the category leader in linemen equipment for decades and continues its quest to strive for excellence in solving unique tool engineering issues for its customers. Huskie Tools provides world-class ingenuity, products, sales, and service when it comes to providing for today’s lineman’s needs.
If you have been searching for the best state-of-the-art linemen tools in the business with the broadest product offerings, it’s worth your while to check out what Huskie Tools engineers have in store for you this year. Visit them at HuskieTools.com, and see how 45+ years of industry experience have put them on the leading edge of technology. www.huskietools.com
Gregory Holmes
630-267-7595
www.huskietools.com
Greg Holmes
Marketing Director
Phone: 630-485-2270
Corporate: 800-860-6170
Email: gholmes@huskietools.com
New Huskie Tools, "Power To Choose" Catalog
A half-century of proven high-performance utility linemen tools & equipment. Born & Raised in Chicago nearly 50 years ago, Huskie Tools was started because of an industry demand for better-engineered, longer-lasting, & safer linemen tools. Our "Power to Choose" puts tool choices in your hands