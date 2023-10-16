Huntington Study Group® Observational Pilot Study Shows HSG’s myHDstory® Platform Reaches the Unreachable
Rochester, NY, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group® (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (HSGCR), a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), today announces that the pilot observational study on their innovative online direct-to-patient research platform, myHDstory®, is complete with unprecedented topline results.
The pilot study, Making HD Voices Heard, not only achieved its goal of capturing the patient voice to allow for a better understanding of how HD patients experience their symptoms and how the disease affects their wellbeing, but also indicates that HSG’s myHDstory® platform successfully reaches participants who don’t usually take part in research. The results show that most participants in the study had never participated in any trials or studies. In addition, there was much higher racial and geographical diversity seen in participants than in any other HD study.
Karen Anderson, MD, Professor of Psychiatry & Neurology at Georgetown University and longtime HSG member, was the study’s Principal Investigator. Dr. Anderson stated, “By allowing participation in research anytime, anywhere, HSG has developed a tool that breaks down some of the barriers to research participation, allowing for a better understanding of HD and the potential for improved data from patient reported outcome measures. The high participation rate, the racial and ethnic diversity, and the relatively young age of myHDstory® participants are meaningful.”
Making HD Voices Heard successfully reached over 400 participants in the US reporting their lived HD experience using the HD-Patient Report of Problems (HD-PROPTM), a tool created by Ira Shoulson, MD and developed by Grey Matter Technologies and Modality.ai to interpret and classify symptoms reported by patients in their own words. Dr. Shoulson, HSG founder, also served as the study Co-Principal Investigator.
“HSG is thrilled by the results of the pilot study and the team is working diligently on developing the next two studies for the myHDstory® platform. These will include longitudinal capabilities so we can measure changes over time. We’re grateful to the study participants who devoted their time and energy to this study and whose dedication supports our shared mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference,” said Shari Kinel, HSG CEO.
A conference call is being scheduled to provide updates to the Making HD Voices Heard study participants.
An abstract detailing the pilot study’s results has been accepted for a poster presentation at Huntington Study Group’s annual meeting in Phoenix, AZ this November. To learn more or register for the meeting, visit huntingtonstudygroup.org/hsg-2023/. For more information about myHDstory® or to sign up to receive updates about future studies, visit huntingtonstudygroup.org/myHDstory/.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
About Huntington Study Group / HSG Clinical Research, Inc.
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., designs and conducts clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG conducted all three pivotal clinical trials that led to the only FDA-approved medications for Huntington's disease associated chorea. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit huntingtonstudygroup.org.
The pilot study, Making HD Voices Heard, not only achieved its goal of capturing the patient voice to allow for a better understanding of how HD patients experience their symptoms and how the disease affects their wellbeing, but also indicates that HSG’s myHDstory® platform successfully reaches participants who don’t usually take part in research. The results show that most participants in the study had never participated in any trials or studies. In addition, there was much higher racial and geographical diversity seen in participants than in any other HD study.
Karen Anderson, MD, Professor of Psychiatry & Neurology at Georgetown University and longtime HSG member, was the study’s Principal Investigator. Dr. Anderson stated, “By allowing participation in research anytime, anywhere, HSG has developed a tool that breaks down some of the barriers to research participation, allowing for a better understanding of HD and the potential for improved data from patient reported outcome measures. The high participation rate, the racial and ethnic diversity, and the relatively young age of myHDstory® participants are meaningful.”
Making HD Voices Heard successfully reached over 400 participants in the US reporting their lived HD experience using the HD-Patient Report of Problems (HD-PROPTM), a tool created by Ira Shoulson, MD and developed by Grey Matter Technologies and Modality.ai to interpret and classify symptoms reported by patients in their own words. Dr. Shoulson, HSG founder, also served as the study Co-Principal Investigator.
“HSG is thrilled by the results of the pilot study and the team is working diligently on developing the next two studies for the myHDstory® platform. These will include longitudinal capabilities so we can measure changes over time. We’re grateful to the study participants who devoted their time and energy to this study and whose dedication supports our shared mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference,” said Shari Kinel, HSG CEO.
A conference call is being scheduled to provide updates to the Making HD Voices Heard study participants.
An abstract detailing the pilot study’s results has been accepted for a poster presentation at Huntington Study Group’s annual meeting in Phoenix, AZ this November. To learn more or register for the meeting, visit huntingtonstudygroup.org/hsg-2023/. For more information about myHDstory® or to sign up to receive updates about future studies, visit huntingtonstudygroup.org/myHDstory/.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
About Huntington Study Group / HSG Clinical Research, Inc.
The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., designs and conducts clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG conducted all three pivotal clinical trials that led to the only FDA-approved medications for Huntington's disease associated chorea. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit huntingtonstudygroup.org.
Contact
Huntington Study GroupContact
Kristin Keyes
800-487-7671
https://huntingtonstudygroup.org
Kristin Keyes
800-487-7671
https://huntingtonstudygroup.org
Categories