Boosting Austin’s European Presence
Austin’s venture scene just got an international boost. The Austin Venture Association (AVA) has joined forces with Linnify, an emerging European technology company. This alliance through AVA’s Business Membership Program is set to give, both startups and corporate spin-offs, serious support to become investor-attractive/friendly.
Austin, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linnify is bringing valuable expertise from Europe's bustling innovation scene. They specialize in early-stage validation, helping ventures turn bright ideas into market-ready products. From checking if a product idea will fly, to building the software, to helping companies innovate, Austin startups and corporations have partners in innovation.
Linnify’s unique solution validation approach has been developed from the ground up by the European company, and it’s already catching attention. Over 100 of local ventures participated in the first series of events organized by AVA and Linnify during this year. And this is just the start. It’s a method that doesn’t pursue growth for growth’s sake but seeks to build a resilient foundation from the start, leading to success that’s not just immediate but sustainable and valuable over time.
“Linnify is excited to become a strategic business member with AVA. We know even exceptional products can fail without clear market demand, a challenge that derails 8 in 10 startups. Linnify helps bold innovators build successful and scalable products by adopting a validation-driven mindset,” says Catalin Briciu, CEO of Linnify.
AVA Business Members bring real value including AVA Members from Legal, Banking, Accounting, Consulting and more, each Member plays a significant role in creating a thriving environment for ventures in Austin. The collaboration between AVA, Linnify, and other AVA partners is contributing to Austin’s recognition as a prime spot for ventures and investors.
“We created our Business Member Services Program to provide value for our Membership Community,” states David Valentino, Managing Director at AVA. “It's a transformative move. We equip early Austin’s startups with crucial relationships, education and knowledge leveraging our strategic Business Members. Linnify clarifies the business venture, they also sharpen the data-driven story that our VC investors need to make strong funding decisions.”
About Austin Venture Association (AVA): Austin Venture Association is a 501©.(6) which elevates the future of Austin’s venture capital ecosystem by providing strong business networking, education and knowledge-sharing opportunities for investors, founders, and service providers with exclusive member offers.
About Linnify: Linnify is a validation-driven tech company that transforms authentic ideas that dare to change the way people experience life into successful and scalable digital products. They are highly invested in keeping their clients committed to their success.
David Valentino
512-940-9479
