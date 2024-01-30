SolarCraft Empowers Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael with Sustainable Solar Energy Solution

Marin County’s 111 Partners Successfully Implements Renewable Energy - SolarCraft, operating in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, announces the completion of a 95.5 kW solar energy system at 111 Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael, CA. The building is currently occupied by Kaiser Permanente Psychiatry and Chemical Dependency Services, serving the North Bay area of California. This solar installation is anticipated to yield thousands in annual utility savings for Kaiser.