SolarCraft Empowers Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael with Sustainable Solar Energy Solution
Marin County’s 111 Partners Successfully Implements Renewable Energy - SolarCraft, operating in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, announces the completion of a 95.5 kW solar energy system at 111 Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael, CA. The building is currently occupied by Kaiser Permanente Psychiatry and Chemical Dependency Services, serving the North Bay area of California. This solar installation is anticipated to yield thousands in annual utility savings for Kaiser.
Novato, CA, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SolarCraft has implemented a cutting-edge solar solution for 111 Partners, the building owner, which greatly benefits Kaiser as the tenant, significantly diminishing their carbon footprint while boosting operational efficiency. Over 50% of Kaiser's utility electricity consumption is now replaced with clean, solar energy. These panels are roof mounted with the capacity to produce 150,915 kWh annually, saving Kaiser close to $31,000 in utility bills every year. Kaiser now has solar arrays at more than 100 facilities, including 31 hospitals, making Kaiser Permanente the eighth largest commercial producer of solar power in the US, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
“We were pleased at SolarCraft’s ability to complete the project on time and in a manner that did not interfere with Kaiser’s sensitive, medical operations,” said Roger A. Smith of 111 Partners.
The new solar panel installation is projected to offset 107 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) annually, equivalent to 24 cars taken off the road per year, 247 barrels of oil consumed, or carbon sequestered by 128 acres of trees in 1 year. Utilizing solar energy, both the property owner and Kaiser together seek to minimize its environmental impact, decrease operational expenses and contribute to a sustainable future.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is an American integrated managed care consortium, based in Oakland, California, United States, founded in 1945 by industrialist Henry J. Kaiser and physician Sidney Garfield, Kaiser Permanente operates in eight states (Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia) and DC, and is the largest managed care organization in the United States.
