The Self Storage Hawai’i unConference Announces a Pitch Contest for New Technologies and Business Breakthroughs in Commercial Real Estate and Green/Clean Tech

Proptech and Greentech startups, take note. The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference offers a chance to pitch ideas to industry leaders, network with potential partners, and win prizes. Apply by April 30th. Key points: Who: Proptech & Greentech startups with validated solutions & customers; What: Pitch contest at Self Storage Hawai'i unConference (October); Why: Gain exposure, connect with key players, win funding; How: Apply by April 30, present live to attendees for final vote.