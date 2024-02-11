The Self Storage Hawai’i unConference Announces a Pitch Contest for New Technologies and Business Breakthroughs in Commercial Real Estate and Green/Clean Tech
Proptech and Greentech startups, take note. The Self Storage Hawai'i unConference offers a chance to pitch ideas to industry leaders, network with potential partners, and win prizes. Apply by April 30th. Key points: Who: Proptech & Greentech startups with validated solutions & customers; What: Pitch contest at Self Storage Hawai'i unConference (October); Why: Gain exposure, connect with key players, win funding; How: Apply by April 30, present live to attendees for final vote.
Waikoloa Beach, HI, February 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Innovators Take Center Stage: Announcing the Proptech & Greentech Startup Pitch Contest at the Self Storage Hawai’i unConference
Calling all Proptech visionaries. The Self Storage Hawai’i unConference, a premier gathering for industry leaders and innovators, is excited to announce its Proptech and Greentech Startup Pitch Contest. This is a chance for young companies focused on solutions for commercial real estate in general, self-storage in specific, or green and clean technologies to showcase their groundbreaking solution to a wide audience of potential investors, partners, and early adopters while competing for coveted cash prizes.
“We're thrilled to offer this platform for emerging Proptech and Greentech startups to gain valuable exposure and propel their ventures forward,” says Tron Jordheim, organizer of the Self Storage Hawai’i unConference. “This contest is not just about winning, it's about connecting with industry experts, potential customers, and investors who can help take a budding business to the next level.”
Open to startups with validated solutions and existing customers, the contest offers a unique opportunity to:
Refine the pitch: Participants will receive expert coaching and mentorship to hone their presentation and impress potential investors.
Gain exposure: The companies will showcase innovative solutions to a large audience of industry professionals from commercial property, venture capital, and self-storage sectors.
Connect with key players: The contest offers opportunities to network with potential clients, partners, and investors who can accelerate the growth of young companies.
Compete for top honors: Gain industry-wide recognition. Win funding to help cover costs and fuel the startup's expansion and development.
Applications are now open.
Interested companies must submit to pitch by April 30, 2024 to be considered for the competition. A group of semi-finalists will be presented to a wide audience by late Spring. Four finalists will be selected to present their ideas live at the Self Storage Hawai'i unConference, where attendees will vote for the winner.
This is a big chance for founders to gain industry recognition, connect with key players, and propel their Proptech and Greentech startups toward success.
Apply today on the Hawai’i unConference Pitch Page. https://hawaiiunconference.com/startup-pitch-contest
About the Self Storage Hawai’i unConference:
The Self Storage Hawai’i unConference is a gathering of industry leaders, investors, and innovators who come together to share knowledge, network, and explore the future of the self-storage industry. Through interactive sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, the unConference fosters collaboration and drives innovation in the industry. It happens each October on one of the beautiful Hawai’ian islands where attendees can enjoy the beauty and the lifestyle with their families and colleagues.
Contact:
Tron Jordheim
tron@selfstoragestrategies.com
hawaiiunconference.com/startup-pitch-contest
