The 11th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza Partners with FPL and 99 JAMZ for a Spectacular Community Celebration

T5 Foundation is excited to announce Florida Power & Light (FPL) as the sponsor for the highly anticipated helicopter egg drop at this year's 11th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza, happening on March 31, 2024, at Traz Powell Stadium 11380 NW 27th Ave Miami, FL 33167. In addition, they are thrilled to confirm 99 JAMZ as the exclusive radio station partner, promising extensive coverage and engagement for one of the community's most cherished events.