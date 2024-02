The 11th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza Partners with FPL and 99 JAMZ for a Spectacular Community Celebration

Miami, FL, February 25, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The Easter Day Eggstravaganza is a cornerstone event that embodies community spirit through a day filled with fun, entertainment, and engaging activities for families. Thanks to FPL's generous support, the helicopter egg drop is an innovative twist on the traditional Easter egg hunt that will offer a unique and memorable experience to all attendees, underscoring FPL's commitment to community enrichment and innovative entertainment.99 JAMZ will enhance the event's reach and vibrancy by providing extensive coverage, engaging content, and promotional support, ensuring the Eggstravaganza's magic touches every part of the community. This partnership will bring the excitement of the event to listeners near and far, inviting everyone to join in the festivities.The event also features health and community vendors, a Kid Zone with rides and games, and much more, ensuring there’s something for every family member to enjoy. Each child in attendance will have the chance to participate in the egg hunts and receive their share of thousands of colorful and treat-filled eggs.