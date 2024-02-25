The 11th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza Partners with FPL and 99 JAMZ for a Spectacular Community Celebration
T5 Foundation is excited to announce Florida Power & Light (FPL) as the sponsor for the highly anticipated helicopter egg drop at this year's 11th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza, happening on March 31, 2024, at Traz Powell Stadium 11380 NW 27th Ave Miami, FL 33167. In addition, they are thrilled to confirm 99 JAMZ as the exclusive radio station partner, promising extensive coverage and engagement for one of the community's most cherished events.
Miami, FL, February 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Easter Day Eggstravaganza is a cornerstone event that embodies community spirit through a day filled with fun, entertainment, and engaging activities for families. Thanks to FPL's generous support, the helicopter egg drop is an innovative twist on the traditional Easter egg hunt that will offer a unique and memorable experience to all attendees, underscoring FPL's commitment to community enrichment and innovative entertainment.
99 JAMZ will enhance the event's reach and vibrancy by providing extensive coverage, engaging content, and promotional support, ensuring the Eggstravaganza's magic touches every part of the community. This partnership will bring the excitement of the event to listeners near and far, inviting everyone to join in the festivities.
The event also features health and community vendors, a Kid Zone with rides and games, and much more, ensuring there’s something for every family member to enjoy. Each child in attendance will have the chance to participate in the egg hunts and receive their share of thousands of colorful and treat-filled eggs.
Click Here To Register For Your Tickets
99 JAMZ will enhance the event's reach and vibrancy by providing extensive coverage, engaging content, and promotional support, ensuring the Eggstravaganza's magic touches every part of the community. This partnership will bring the excitement of the event to listeners near and far, inviting everyone to join in the festivities.
The event also features health and community vendors, a Kid Zone with rides and games, and much more, ensuring there’s something for every family member to enjoy. Each child in attendance will have the chance to participate in the egg hunts and receive their share of thousands of colorful and treat-filled eggs.
Click Here To Register For Your Tickets
Contact
T5 FoundationContact
Shannon Thomas
305-707-3971
www.t5miami.org
Shannon Thomas
305-707-3971
www.t5miami.org
Categories