Childress Ink Acquires Author, Screenwriter, Producer and Actress, Abbie Dunn
Proudly sharing her written works with a new generation of readers, Childress Ink welcomes author, screenwriter, producer and actress, Abbie Dunn.
Grand Rapids, MI, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Abbie Dunn’s career began as an actress, playing in dozens of films and TV shows.
Her passion for storytelling and love of the arts led Dunn to work behind the scenes crafting stories as a screenwriter, a producer, and now as an author sharing her talents with young readers. “Abbie has a gift for writing,” says literary agent, Kim Childress, of Childress Ink, and founder of Ink-a-Dink online children’s bookstore. “Her picture book resonates with me on a deeply emotional level, with evocative language and imagery 'every child' will relate to.”
Inspired by her experiences helping her nieces recover from the loss of their father, Abbie’s brother, written as a loving tribute to a lost loved one who is never specified. “The topic remains much-needed," says Childress, "in helping young readers and their caregivers who need support in processing emotions around loss,” says Childress, who also lost a brother at a young age. “I look forward to sharing her story.”
Visit Abbie Dunn at her website AbbieDunnWrites.com, and learn more at ChildressInk.com.
ABOUT:
Author Abbie Dunn
By nature and profession, Abbie Dunn is a world traveler and constantly on the run, bringing projects to life while seeking out new ones. Her experience in acting and love of the arts led Abbie to work behind the scenes as producer and screenwriter, where she pens projects for the screens big and small, has several projects in production, and is currently writing and developing a rom-com.
From her favorite cafe in Barcelona, to New York City’s Waverley Inn, to The Don Caesar in St. Pete Beach, Florida, near her hometown of Tampa, where she grew up, Abbie loves finding bookstores, coffee shops and hotels where she can be inspired and carve out writing time. (She writes from hotel lobbies and airport lounges—a lot.) Born in Naperville, Illinois, Abbie is now bicoastal, and a producing partner at Tiny Riot Entertainment out of Los Angeles, CA.
In her spare time, Abbie loves cooking, playing an unlicensed therapist to her friends, and runs a children’s clothing line, Charlie + James, charlieandjames.com. Learn more at AbbieDunnWrites.com.
Childress Ink
Childress Ink seeks out and shares books of excellence and guides authors in their craft, founded by Kim Childress, who is also the proprietor of Ink-a-Dink online bookstore. Learn more at ChildressInk.com and Inkadink.com.
Media Contact: For press or interviews, email Kim Childress at Kim@childressink.com.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Categories