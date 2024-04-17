Remarkable Weekend at Motorcycle Grand Prix Raises $120K for Motorcycle Missions, Supporting Veterans and First Responders
Austin, TX, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It was a remarkable weekend for both racing enthusiasts and advocates of a noble cause at the recent MotoGP event. Motorcycle Missions, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders suffering from PTS(D), emerged victorious alongside its benefactor MotoUP, raising an impressive $120,000. This substantial contribution will fund nine ride-and-wrench programs, providing vital support to Americas patriots in need.
For the third consecutive year, Motorcycle Missions had the honor of being chosen as the beneficiary of MotoUP, a dynamic organization committed to providing financial support to community-based nonprofits serving soldiers, veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families. Together with their partners and supporters, MotoUp has raised an impressive total of $330,000 for Motorcycle Missions, underscoring their unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of our Nation’s heroes.
The MotoGP weekend, held at the Circuit of the Americas, was a testament to the power of unity, bringing together tech enthusiasts, motorcycle aficionados, and philanthropists for three days of excitement and compassion. Attendees were treated to diverse experiences, including motorcycle trainers, encounters with a robot dog and other innovative technology, and a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring racer Kyle Wyman – the winningest rider in the history of the Mission King Of The Baggers event. Other panel members included the Trackhouse MotoGP Team - Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
Motorcycle Missions extends heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated team at MotoUP - Mei Zhou, Juan Toves, Szu-Moy Toves, and Andrew Seelye—for their instrumental role in organizing the event. Their commitment to supporting veterans and first responders has been invaluable, and Motorcycle Missions is grateful for their ongoing partnership. Additionally, the organization expresses gratitude to all the generous contributors, companies, and volunteers who contributed to the success of the fundraising efforts. MotoUp’s partners include Dell, Weka, Intel, Elite, FedData, Future Tech, Microsoft, AMD, C2 Defense, Bluescape, GAI, EOS, and Crux to name a few.
At its core, Motorcycle Missions seeks to empower Veterans and First Responders by providing "Throttle Therapy" programs that teach essential motorcycle riding and motorcycle building and mechanical skills. Beyond technical proficiency, these programs offer participants a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and adrenaline—an essential combination for post-traumatic growth and healing.
MotoUP, established in 2019 by a group of passionate motorsports enthusiasts, stands out in the nonprofit landscape by actively supporting community-based organizations serving soldiers, veterans, and military families. Through initiatives like the annual MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Event at Circuit of the Americas, MotoUP brings together diverse talents to champion veteran outreach through motorsports.
MotoGP, the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing, provided the perfect backdrop for this remarkable collaboration, highlighting the potential for motorsports to drive positive change.
For media inquiries, please contact Krystal Hess at info@motorcyclemissions.com.
About Motorcycle Missions:
Motorcycle Missions is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders find hope and healing through motorcycle therapy. By instilling a lifelong passion for riding and building motorcycles, the organization aims to support participants in achieving a happy, healthy, and balanced lifestyle after trauma. www.motorcyclemissions.org
About MotoUP:
MotoUP.org, established in 2019, is committed to providing financial support to community-based nonprofit organizations serving soldiers, veterans, and military families through active participation in the global motorsports community. www.motoup.org
For the third consecutive year, Motorcycle Missions had the honor of being chosen as the beneficiary of MotoUP, a dynamic organization committed to providing financial support to community-based nonprofits serving soldiers, veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families. Together with their partners and supporters, MotoUp has raised an impressive total of $330,000 for Motorcycle Missions, underscoring their unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of our Nation’s heroes.
The MotoGP weekend, held at the Circuit of the Americas, was a testament to the power of unity, bringing together tech enthusiasts, motorcycle aficionados, and philanthropists for three days of excitement and compassion. Attendees were treated to diverse experiences, including motorcycle trainers, encounters with a robot dog and other innovative technology, and a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring racer Kyle Wyman – the winningest rider in the history of the Mission King Of The Baggers event. Other panel members included the Trackhouse MotoGP Team - Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
Motorcycle Missions extends heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated team at MotoUP - Mei Zhou, Juan Toves, Szu-Moy Toves, and Andrew Seelye—for their instrumental role in organizing the event. Their commitment to supporting veterans and first responders has been invaluable, and Motorcycle Missions is grateful for their ongoing partnership. Additionally, the organization expresses gratitude to all the generous contributors, companies, and volunteers who contributed to the success of the fundraising efforts. MotoUp’s partners include Dell, Weka, Intel, Elite, FedData, Future Tech, Microsoft, AMD, C2 Defense, Bluescape, GAI, EOS, and Crux to name a few.
At its core, Motorcycle Missions seeks to empower Veterans and First Responders by providing "Throttle Therapy" programs that teach essential motorcycle riding and motorcycle building and mechanical skills. Beyond technical proficiency, these programs offer participants a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and adrenaline—an essential combination for post-traumatic growth and healing.
MotoUP, established in 2019 by a group of passionate motorsports enthusiasts, stands out in the nonprofit landscape by actively supporting community-based organizations serving soldiers, veterans, and military families. Through initiatives like the annual MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Event at Circuit of the Americas, MotoUP brings together diverse talents to champion veteran outreach through motorsports.
MotoGP, the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing, provided the perfect backdrop for this remarkable collaboration, highlighting the potential for motorsports to drive positive change.
For media inquiries, please contact Krystal Hess at info@motorcyclemissions.com.
About Motorcycle Missions:
Motorcycle Missions is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders find hope and healing through motorcycle therapy. By instilling a lifelong passion for riding and building motorcycles, the organization aims to support participants in achieving a happy, healthy, and balanced lifestyle after trauma. www.motorcyclemissions.org
About MotoUP:
MotoUP.org, established in 2019, is committed to providing financial support to community-based nonprofit organizations serving soldiers, veterans, and military families through active participation in the global motorsports community. www.motoup.org
Contact
Motorcycle MissionsContact
Krystal Hess
512-589-5468
www.motorcyclemissions.org
Motorcycle Missions
648 CR 234 Georgetown, TX 78633
Krystal Hess
512-589-5468
www.motorcyclemissions.org
Motorcycle Missions
648 CR 234 Georgetown, TX 78633
Categories