Introducing Scott: The Scottsdale Living’s New Community AI Resource
Scott is the first community based AI resource curated from a Facebook Group of over 55,000 people. Scott can answer all your questions and help you find amazing things to do and experience in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale, AZ, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Living is thrilled to announce the launch of "Scott," a revolutionary AI resource designed to make your Scottsdale experience easier. This is the first community-specific AI of its kind anywhere in the country, taking Scottsdale living and travel planning to the next level.
Scott, The Scottsdale Living's new AI, is your go-to guide for everything Scottsdale. Use it to plan date nights, get recommendations for local doctors, find the best spots for family outings, and more. Scott uses seven years of curated community input from Scottsdale Living to provide personalized and reliable recommendations. But Scott isn’t just for locals; it’s a perfect travel planning tool for visitors too. With Scott, you can easily plan out your Arizona travel itinerary.
Scottsdale Living is an engaged community, created by John Doering, a local realtor (4salearizona), who envisioned a space for the community to connect. The private Facebook group has grown to over 50,000 members and 700,000 Instagram followers. The community has since expanded to include a Business Edition with over 1,800 members, offering business owner workshops and networking events each month when John partnered with Amber Enright (owner, The Therapy Doctor). In 2022, Sarah Mendenhall joined the team to create a comprehensive website and online publication combining all of this curated content (TheScottsdaleLiving.com).
The Scottsdale Living website launched in 2023 and features guides on everything from bachelorette parties and luxurious spa experiences to preschools and places to volunteer. The platform combines local recommendations from community members with votes for Scottsdale’s best in various categories, making it a unique and reliable source of information.
“We wanted to create one comprehensive resource for anyone traveling to or living in Scottsdale, so they can easily find all answers in one place,” said Sarah Mendenhall, Editor of The Scottsdale Living. “We’re so excited to share this groundbreaking technology with the community!” added John Doering.
Scott, The Scottsdale Living's new AI, is your go-to guide for everything Scottsdale. Use it to plan date nights, get recommendations for local doctors, find the best spots for family outings, and more. Scott uses seven years of curated community input from Scottsdale Living to provide personalized and reliable recommendations. But Scott isn’t just for locals; it’s a perfect travel planning tool for visitors too. With Scott, you can easily plan out your Arizona travel itinerary.
Scottsdale Living is an engaged community, created by John Doering, a local realtor (4salearizona), who envisioned a space for the community to connect. The private Facebook group has grown to over 50,000 members and 700,000 Instagram followers. The community has since expanded to include a Business Edition with over 1,800 members, offering business owner workshops and networking events each month when John partnered with Amber Enright (owner, The Therapy Doctor). In 2022, Sarah Mendenhall joined the team to create a comprehensive website and online publication combining all of this curated content (TheScottsdaleLiving.com).
The Scottsdale Living website launched in 2023 and features guides on everything from bachelorette parties and luxurious spa experiences to preschools and places to volunteer. The platform combines local recommendations from community members with votes for Scottsdale’s best in various categories, making it a unique and reliable source of information.
“We wanted to create one comprehensive resource for anyone traveling to or living in Scottsdale, so they can easily find all answers in one place,” said Sarah Mendenhall, Editor of The Scottsdale Living. “We’re so excited to share this groundbreaking technology with the community!” added John Doering.
Contact
The Scottsdale LivingContact
John Doering
602-373-1683
thescottsdaleliving.com
John Doering
602-373-1683
thescottsdaleliving.com
Multimedia
Categories