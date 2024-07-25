Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology

Fishtechy Inc., formerly known as Flytechy Inc., has launched a groundbreaking fish measurement technology. Rebranded after positive feedback at iCast 2024, Fishtechy introduced the Proof Ball, a tool that works with the Fishtechy App to measure fish using AI. This technology allows anglers to use their smartphone cameras to accurately measure their catch with minimal handling, promoting fish health and sustainable fishing practices.