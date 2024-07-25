Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology
Fishtechy Inc., formerly known as Flytechy Inc., has launched a groundbreaking fish measurement technology. Rebranded after positive feedback at iCast 2024, Fishtechy introduced the Proof Ball, a tool that works with the Fishtechy App to measure fish using AI. This technology allows anglers to use their smartphone cameras to accurately measure their catch with minimal handling, promoting fish health and sustainable fishing practices.
Cataldo, ID, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology.
Anglers can precisely measure their fish using any smartphone, with reduced fish handling for improved fish health.
Following the overwhelming success at iCast 2024, Flytechy Inc. is proud to announce its rebranding to Fishtechy, Inc. This change comes after the overwhelmingly positive feedback received during their participation at iCast 2024.
The new name, Fishtechy, Inc., more accurately reflects their mission and the innovative nature of their new flagship product, the Proof Ball. This rebranding decision was inspired by the valuable insights and enthusiastic support from the fishing community at iCast.
Fishtechy would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many loyal customers and partners in the sports fishing industry, whose feedback played a crucial role in the transition, and they are excited to continue their journey under the new name, Fishtechy, Inc., and remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for fishing enthusiasts worldwide.
Fishtechy has a revolutionary method for anglers to measure and record their catches using state-of-the-art AI technology. By simply using a regular camera to take pictures or videos of their catch, even while it’s still in the water, anglers can accurately measure length, girth, and weight of their catch with minimal handling. This innovative approach not only makes the process fun and fast but also promotes sustainable fishing practices by reducing stress on the fish while ensuring precise measurements.
“Today’s method of measuring an angler’s catch is not only cumbersome,” explains Fishtechy founder Lawrence Sowell, “but it’s also unduly stressful and unhealthy for fish. We invented a radically simpler, more enjoyable, and sustainable way to measure your catch.”
The technology comprises the Fishtechy App (available for free to iPhone and Android users) and the Proof Ball, a physical ball designed to work in conjunction with the app’s measurement technology – both to calibrate and verify the measurement.
Simply take a picture or video of your catch with the Proof Ball adjacent to the fish – such as hanging on the net or from your finger – and the app takes care of the rest, providing the angler with an image of the fish and its verified measurements. The Artificial Intelligence software in the app is trained to recognize the Proof Ball and uses it to extrapolate an accurate measurement.
“This technology is fantastic and should be in every fishermans arsenal,” says Gary Loomis. “This promotes better fish handling and supports our Fish First mission and vision.”
Key features include:
- AI-Powered Measurements: Capture precise fish measurements using your camera and the Proof Ball, with the Fishtechy App providing accurate data post-fishing.
- Reduced Fish Handling: The technology minimizes direct contact with the fish, promoting better fish health and sustainability.
- Fun and Engaging: The gamified experience enhances the enjoyment of fishing, making it more interactive and competitive.
- Record and Share Your Best Catches: No more “fish story” accusations! Have images with verified length, girth, and weight.
"What I love about this technology is that it will finally put an end to fish stories," said Jim Teeny. Jim has held ten IGFA world records, and his flies have held over 25 world records.
Fishtechy Inc. is just beginning its journey and plans to further develop its AI technology to allow fishermen to measure fish in vintage pictures, offering even more exciting possibilities for fishing enthusiasts.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Fishtechy App as well as the Proof Ball, products that exemplify our commitment to innovation and sustainability in fishing," said Lawrence Sowell, CEO of Fishtechy Inc. "Our technology not only makes measuring fish more accurate and fun but also supports healthier fishing practices."
The Fishtechy App is available for download on iOS and Android devices, and the Proof Ball can be purchased on Amazon and select retail partners. For more information, please visit Fishtechy.com.
Anglers can precisely measure their fish using any smartphone, with reduced fish handling for improved fish health.
Following the overwhelming success at iCast 2024, Flytechy Inc. is proud to announce its rebranding to Fishtechy, Inc. This change comes after the overwhelmingly positive feedback received during their participation at iCast 2024.
The new name, Fishtechy, Inc., more accurately reflects their mission and the innovative nature of their new flagship product, the Proof Ball. This rebranding decision was inspired by the valuable insights and enthusiastic support from the fishing community at iCast.
Fishtechy would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many loyal customers and partners in the sports fishing industry, whose feedback played a crucial role in the transition, and they are excited to continue their journey under the new name, Fishtechy, Inc., and remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for fishing enthusiasts worldwide.
Fishtechy has a revolutionary method for anglers to measure and record their catches using state-of-the-art AI technology. By simply using a regular camera to take pictures or videos of their catch, even while it’s still in the water, anglers can accurately measure length, girth, and weight of their catch with minimal handling. This innovative approach not only makes the process fun and fast but also promotes sustainable fishing practices by reducing stress on the fish while ensuring precise measurements.
“Today’s method of measuring an angler’s catch is not only cumbersome,” explains Fishtechy founder Lawrence Sowell, “but it’s also unduly stressful and unhealthy for fish. We invented a radically simpler, more enjoyable, and sustainable way to measure your catch.”
The technology comprises the Fishtechy App (available for free to iPhone and Android users) and the Proof Ball, a physical ball designed to work in conjunction with the app’s measurement technology – both to calibrate and verify the measurement.
Simply take a picture or video of your catch with the Proof Ball adjacent to the fish – such as hanging on the net or from your finger – and the app takes care of the rest, providing the angler with an image of the fish and its verified measurements. The Artificial Intelligence software in the app is trained to recognize the Proof Ball and uses it to extrapolate an accurate measurement.
“This technology is fantastic and should be in every fishermans arsenal,” says Gary Loomis. “This promotes better fish handling and supports our Fish First mission and vision.”
Key features include:
- AI-Powered Measurements: Capture precise fish measurements using your camera and the Proof Ball, with the Fishtechy App providing accurate data post-fishing.
- Reduced Fish Handling: The technology minimizes direct contact with the fish, promoting better fish health and sustainability.
- Fun and Engaging: The gamified experience enhances the enjoyment of fishing, making it more interactive and competitive.
- Record and Share Your Best Catches: No more “fish story” accusations! Have images with verified length, girth, and weight.
"What I love about this technology is that it will finally put an end to fish stories," said Jim Teeny. Jim has held ten IGFA world records, and his flies have held over 25 world records.
Fishtechy Inc. is just beginning its journey and plans to further develop its AI technology to allow fishermen to measure fish in vintage pictures, offering even more exciting possibilities for fishing enthusiasts.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Fishtechy App as well as the Proof Ball, products that exemplify our commitment to innovation and sustainability in fishing," said Lawrence Sowell, CEO of Fishtechy Inc. "Our technology not only makes measuring fish more accurate and fun but also supports healthier fishing practices."
The Fishtechy App is available for download on iOS and Android devices, and the Proof Ball can be purchased on Amazon and select retail partners. For more information, please visit Fishtechy.com.
Contact
FlytechyContact
Lawrence Sowell
2089298373
https://flytechy.com
nathan@fishtechy.com
Lawrence Sowell
2089298373
https://flytechy.com
nathan@fishtechy.com
Categories